PM Imran congratulates nation, salutes Pakistan Armed Forces on Operation Swift Retort’s 2nd anniversary
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday congratulated the Pakistani nation and saluted the Armed Forces of Pakistan on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.
Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote, ‘I congratulate the entire nation and salute our Armed Forces on the second anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan. As a proud and confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing.
I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2021
Prime Minister also hailed the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and wrote that the responsibility for enabling the environment for further progress rests with India.
I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self determination acc to UNSC resolutions.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 27, 2021
Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan and India agreed to strict enforcement of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) and other border sectors.
The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India had contacted and also discussed the existing mechanism of the hotline. The DGMOs of neighbour countries discussed the situation at the Line of Control and other border sectors in the contact.
It is to be noted that two years ago today, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had shot down two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace and arrested an Indian pilot, IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.
Pakistan is celebrating ‘Surprise Day’ today to pay tribute to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their brave defence of the motherland while striking down an Indian fighter jet in 2019.
