Sabeena Farooq responds to her friend's 'Awaam ka badla' comment

Sabeena Farooq is a Pakistani actress who is known for her remarkable acting and charming personality.

She rose to fame with her portrayal of lovable character Maina in the hit series Suno Chanda. Her latest project, Tere Bin, has taken the industry by storm.

Farooq, who plays the character of Haya, is not afraid of facing the criticism or negative feedback that comes her way. Instead, she uses her positive attitude and sense of humour to turn it around and keep entertaining her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she reshared a story of her friend throwing a pillow on her face. Her friend captioned the story as "Awaam ka badla" with a laughing emoji. Replying to the post, Farooq said, "Lol itna chota badla nai chahiye awaam ko."

Tere Bin is a captivating drama, which narrates the story of two individuals from distinct social backgrounds who fall in love despite their differences.

Meerab, a fiercely independent woman, struggles to accept Murtasim's family traditions and societal norms that she deems unnecessary.

The drama showcases the conflicts and tensions that arise from their clashing ideologies and how they work towards reconciling their differences to achieve their love story.

Despite the mixed reaction that Haya's character has received from the audience, Farooq has managed to captivate the viewers with her outstanding performance and bring the character to life. Her dedication to her craft is commendable and her hard work has paid off in the form of a massive fan following on social media.

On the work front, Farooq was recently seen in Moray Saiyaan, Janaan, Log Kia Kaheingay, Dil Awaiz and Mohlat.