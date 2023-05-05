Fashion designer Mohsin Sayeed shares adorable video from Fatima Bhutto's wedding

The Pink Tree Company is one of the most well-known fashion houses in Pakistan. Founded and owned by fashion designer Mohsin Sayeed, the company has become a go-to for fashion lovers, especially those who want to make a statement.
Recently, the Pink Tree Company was in the news for designing the stunning attire worn by Fatima Bhutto at her wedding. The designer, Mohsin Sayeed, shared a cute video on social media showcasing snippets from the wedding with the caption, "My best friend's wedding."
This video quickly went viral, with fans of both the designer and the bride fawning over the beautiful and elegant designs.
Being the granddaughter of the late Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and niece of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, Fatima Bhutto is a well-known figure in Pakistan. She is a writer, activist and politician who has made her mark in the international arena.
When it came to her wedding, everyone was eagerly waiting to see what she would wear. And she did not disappoint. At her nikah, Fatima Bhutto chose to wear a beautiful ensemble designed by Mohsin Sayeed. It was a stunning white and gold dupatta paired with a simple yet elegant white dress.
The Pink Tree Company has become synonymous with elegant, sophisticated and timeless designs. Mohsin Sayeed has established himself as one of the most talented and respected designers in Pakistan. His designs have been worn by some of the most well-known celebrities in Pakistan and have been showcased in various fashion shows both locally and internationally.
The designer himself is a trendsetter in his own right, with his signature look of a beard and turban becoming his trademark. Sayeed's passion for fashion and design is evident in his work, and he continues to push boundaries and create unique designs that make a statement.
The company's designs are a combination of traditional and contemporary styles, incorporating the best of both worlds.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 5, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.75
|288.65
|Euro
|EUR
|313.1
|316.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.1
|360.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|78.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.85
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188.5
|190.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.59
|762.59
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.04
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.13
|935.13
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.62
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.03
|745.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.59
|319.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.42
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs226,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,623.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Karachi
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Islamabad
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Peshawar
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Quetta
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Sialkot
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Attock
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujranwala
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Jehlum
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Multan
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Gujrat
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Nawabshah
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Chakwal
|PKR 226,500
|PKR 2,700
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,600
|PKR 2,700
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.