Fashion designer Mohsin Sayeed shares adorable video from Fatima Bhutto's wedding

The Pink Tree Company is one of the most well-known fashion houses in Pakistan. Founded and owned by fashion designer Mohsin Sayeed, the company has become a go-to for fashion lovers, especially those who want to make a statement.

Recently, the Pink Tree Company was in the news for designing the stunning attire worn by Fatima Bhutto at her wedding. The designer, Mohsin Sayeed, shared a cute video on social media showcasing snippets from the wedding with the caption, "My best friend's wedding."

This video quickly went viral, with fans of both the designer and the bride fawning over the beautiful and elegant designs.

Being the granddaughter of the late Prime Minister of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and niece of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto, Fatima Bhutto is a well-known figure in Pakistan. She is a writer, activist and politician who has made her mark in the international arena.

When it came to her wedding, everyone was eagerly waiting to see what she would wear. And she did not disappoint. At her nikah, Fatima Bhutto chose to wear a beautiful ensemble designed by Mohsin Sayeed. It was a stunning white and gold dupatta paired with a simple yet elegant white dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The PinkTree Company (@thepinktreecompany)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The PinkTree Company (@thepinktreecompany)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The PinkTree Company (@thepinktreecompany)

The Pink Tree Company has become synonymous with elegant, sophisticated and timeless designs. Mohsin Sayeed has established himself as one of the most talented and respected designers in Pakistan. His designs have been worn by some of the most well-known celebrities in Pakistan and have been showcased in various fashion shows both locally and internationally.

The designer himself is a trendsetter in his own right, with his signature look of a beard and turban becoming his trademark. Sayeed's passion for fashion and design is evident in his work, and he continues to push boundaries and create unique designs that make a statement.

The company's designs are a combination of traditional and contemporary styles, incorporating the best of both worlds.