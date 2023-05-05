Restore special status of Kashmir to create a conducive environment for talks with Pakistan, Bilawal tells India

GOA – Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday linked any change in Pakistan’s India policy to the reversal of New Delhi's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, and said the onus was on India to build a conducive environment for talks.

The foreign minister, talking to the media after addressing the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s Council of Foreign Ministers in Goa, said the Pakistan People's Party always advocated normalisation of ties with India but the latter’s unilateral action of revoking the special status of Kashmir had undermined the environment.

The unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, had not only violated international laws and the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions but also the bilateral agreements, he added.

The Indian violation, he said, had created a trust deficit as the country could unilaterally violate the bilateral agreements in the future too.

Asked about the Indian decision to host the G20 summit in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), the foreign minister said, “Obviously we condemn it and at the time we will give such a response that it will be remembered.

“It is a show of Indian arrogance to the world that to hell with the international law, to hell with the United Nations Security Council resolutions, to hell with any bilateral agreements, India will hold their event in Kashmir.”

He also said that India would soon find that “they will be unable to achieve 110 percent attendance because other people will not compromise on their morals”.