Wait is over as Cambridge announces O level results of Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of students in Pakistan got their Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge ICE results today for the June 2022 exam series.

The international education provider announced the results of its June 2022 exam series today (August 18). Cambridge International AS & A Level results were earlier released on 11 August.

Over 200,000 Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE subject entries were made by schools in the June 2022 exam series, with around 56,000 students appearing for exams from 628 schools in the South Asian country.

In wake of the Covid pandemic, students appeared in exams by following stern SOPs, which were enforced to keep them virus-free, whilst continuing the academic process.

English Language, Pakistan Studies and Islamic Studies remained the most popular Cambridge O Level subjects in the recent exam series among students from Pakistan.

Today, around 250,000 students worldwide will receive their Cambridge #IGCSE and O Level results from our June 2022 exam series.



Congratulations to all our #CambridgeSchools and #CambridgeLearners around the world.



Read more at https://t.co/VwRQxoOF7x pic.twitter.com/ePIDZoVk0O — Cambridge Assessment International Education (@CambridgeInt) August 18, 2022

A senior official of Cambridge International called the current year a tough one, saying the Covid pandemic has continued to disrupt lives and learning in different ways.

Recalling plights of the academic system, he said many of the students and teachers have been affected by school closures and ongoing restrictions.

He felicitated students for their hard work, admitting that they have shown great resilience and dedication to get to this point.

Cambridge International’s country director from Pakistan also congratulated students on their Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE results, calling it a fantastic achievement amid the Covid pandemic.