'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi' slammed for glorifying abuse, violence
Web Desk
10:21 PM | 18 Aug, 2022
Source: ARY Digital (Instagram)
Share

Twitterati and the internet are furious at another Pakistani drama 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi' whose problematic plotline revolves around glorification of abuse and violence.

Starring Danish Taimoor and Durefishan Saleem in lead roles, the drama romanticises a toxic love story and shows power moves as love.

The lead character Shamsher is played by Taimoor. He is a spoiled brat who simply cannot take no for an answer. His toxic obsession with Mehak has been slammed by the fans. However, the show has been garnering widespread popularity and is winning the rating and views race.

Nevertheless, the social media critique has intensified for Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi as people have highlighted how such dramas encourage behaviours of the monsters like Zahir Jaffer and Sheikh Danish. The backlash particularly intensified after the news of Khadija Abbas went viral. The medical student rejected her friend’s father’s marriage proposal.

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the ensemble cast for this drama includes Naumaan Ijaz, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Shahood Alvi, Laila Wasti among others.

