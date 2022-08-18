'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi' slammed for glorifying abuse, violence

Twitterati and the internet are furious at another Pakistani drama 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi' whose problematic plotline revolves around glorification of abuse and violence.

Starring Danish Taimoor and Durefishan Saleem in lead roles, the drama romanticises a toxic love story and shows power moves as love.

The lead character Shamsher is played by Taimoor. He is a spoiled brat who simply cannot take no for an answer. His toxic obsession with Mehak has been slammed by the fans. However, the show has been garnering widespread popularity and is winning the rating and views race.

Nevertheless, the social media critique has intensified for Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi as people have highlighted how such dramas encourage behaviours of the monsters like Zahir Jaffer and Sheikh Danish. The backlash particularly intensified after the news of Khadija Abbas went viral. The medical student rejected her friend’s father’s marriage proposal.

what else to expect from a country where dramas like "kaisi teri khudgarzi" n "deewangi" are made, romanticized and go on trending #01 https://t.co/XbGJXMtSoR — nawtmee (@selffloverrr) August 17, 2022

What a shitt drama this kaisi teri khudgarzi is and people are so loving it Like a girl's and her family is literally begging that guy to leave her alone and the guy is forcefully marrying her if you're man enough than try to win her heart not force her to marry you — No One (@jalalians99) August 9, 2022

Kaisi teri khudgarzi gets millions of views in a few hours, trends on top on yt, gets highest trps - need societal change for these dramas to end. They are not stopping otherwise because producers and channels are ???????????? responsibility ka naam o nishaan nahi https://t.co/7Prpjd89yG — Pixiedust94 (@Pixiedust941) August 13, 2022

I haven't started watching Kaisi Teri khudgarzi and never intended to, but yesterday I watched episode 15 with my colleague. While reading the comments, it was so hilarious to see how ladies were romanticizing shamsher's obsession. This isnt LOVE. Love can NEVER be forced. — Noor Ul Falah (@NoorulFalah1) August 18, 2022

There is nothing civilised about Shamsheer or his family but we’re slowly being brainwashed to forgive him because a) he says he loves Mehek b) he paid the hospital bills. — AHI (@aamnaisani) August 18, 2022

One sided ‘love’, coercion and ultimately possession. It’s horrific to see real life Khadijas suffer the unimaginable consequences of a powerful man’s obsession. #justiceforkhadija — AHI (@aamnaisani) August 18, 2022

Written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, the ensemble cast for this drama includes Naumaan Ijaz, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Shahood Alvi, Laila Wasti among others.