Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the ninth prime minister of Pakistan, recently got married to Graham Byra at a private ceremony at her ancestral home in Karachi.

Fatima was born in Kabul in 1982 to Fauzia Fasihudin and Murtaza Bhutto, an elected member of parliament and the son of the Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) founder. She graduated from Columbia University in 2004 with a major in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Master's in South Asian Government and Politics.

She is a renowned author and has written several books, including Whispers of the Desert (1997), 8.50 A.m. 8 October 2005, Songs of Blood and Sword (2010), and her most recent book, New Kings of the World: The Rise and Rise of Eastern Pop Culture.

Her marriage has generated a considerable amount of public curiosity, despite being a private affair. According to media reports, Byra is from Hoboken, New Jersey with a Christian background. While his exact age is unknown, it's estimated to be between 38 and 42 years old. There is limited information available about his profession, but some sources suggest that he holds a prominent position in the corporate world. For the marriage ceremony, Graham Byra reportedly converted to Islam and changed his name to Gibran.