Afghan cricketer Najib Zadran undergoes surgery at Pakistani hospital

PESHAWAR – Afghanistan national cricket team player Najib Zadran underwent a tonsillectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the tonsils, at a hospital in northwestern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Afghan all-rounder was admitted to a private hospital in Peshawar. He was presented flowers by the hospital administration after the successful surgery.

Zadran has been discharged from the hospital and he has went back to his country along with his brother.