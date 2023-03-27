Search

Sports

AFGvPAK: Pakistan avoid whitewash by Afghanistan in T20I series

Web Desk 08:45 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
AFGvPAK: Pakistan avoid whitewash by Afghanistan in T20I series
Source: @ACBofficials/Twitter

SHARJAH – Pakistan has avoided a series whitewash by Afghanistan by winning the final T20I match by 66 runs on Monday night.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and decided to field first against Pakistan in the third and final match of the T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

The last game of the three-match series between Pakistan and Afghanistan started at 9:00 pm tonight.

Apparently, the new squad has new have not been impressive in the first two games in contrary to expectations.

Underdog Afghanistan on Sunday clinched its first-ever series win against Pakistan by beating Shadab XI by seven wickets. Chasing an easy target of 131, Rashid Khan led Afghanistan to thump team green in a thriller.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz raked accolades with a beautiful knock of 44 runs in 49 balls for the winning side. Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi displayed A-game. For Men in Green, Zaman Khan, and Ihsanullah got one scalp each.

In the first half of the game, Imad Wasim slammed his maiden half-ton, helping team green to get at 130-6 in the second game. Skipper Shadab Khan joined him and the duo added 67 for the sixth wicket.

PAKvAFG: Afghanistan seal first ever T20I series win against Pakistan

Earlier, Afghanistan bagged the first match by six wickets on Friday.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

AFGvPAK: Pakistan brings Mohammad Nawaz into second T20 against Afghanistan

04:15 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

PAKvAFG: Afghanistan seal first ever T20I series win against Pakistan

09:01 PM | 26 Mar, 2023

PAKvAFG: Pakistan take on Afghanistan in second T20I tomorrow

05:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Afghanistan win first T20I against Pakistan by 6 wickets

12:59 AM | 25 Mar, 2023

Pakistan team arrive in UAE for three-match T20I series against Afghanistan

06:15 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

PCB revises schedule of New Zealand tour to Pakistan

12:32 PM | 20 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Fruit for Rs10 per kg this Ramadan, but where?

11:59 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th March 2023

09:08 AM | 27 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 23.64
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: