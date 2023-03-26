PAKvAFG: Afghanistan seal first ever T20I series win against Pakistan

Afghanistan handed another defeat to Pakistan, registering their first ever series win in Twenty20 Internationals on Sunday.

They won the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, the Pakistani side made a 130-run total for a loss of six wickets.

Afghanistan lead the three-match series by 2-0 while the last match will be played at the same venue on Monday.

The match started at 9pm.

Earlier on Friday, Afghanistan defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

As Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first, they set an easy 93-run target for Afghanistan at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Afghanistan scored the required runs in 17.5 overs at the loss of four wickets.