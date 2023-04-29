SBP rejects rumours of discontinuation of Rs75 banknote

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rubbished the rumours claiming that the government has discontinued the commemorative currency note of Rs75.

In a video message shared on Twitter, the central bank’s spokesperson Abid Qamar categorically stated: “Rs.75 commemorative banknote is a legal tender & can be used as medium of exchange in all transactions”.

The banknote was issued last year by the SBO to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. However, there were rumours on a section of social media claiming that the currency note had been demonetized.

#SBP clarifies that Rs.75 commemorative banknote is a legal tender & can be used as medium of exchange in all transactions. pic.twitter.com/YhJPFtL7pz — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 28, 2023

“The Rs75 commemorative banknote has no expiration date and can be used in all transactions,” the spokesperson cleared the air.