Meerab's behaviour in Tere Bin becomes increasingly frustrating

Geo TV's Tere Bin is a popular drama, which has garnered a global following and is being watched in more than 10 countries.

The romantic chemistry between the main characters, Meerab and Murtasim, has captured the hearts of millions, but they are facing a major obstacle in their love story: Meerab's stubbornness. Despite flawless performances of Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi, fans are becoming increasingly frustrated with Meerab's character, which they believe is poorly written and self-destructive.

In recent episodes, Meerab has been preoccupied with settling her sister-in-law's love affair, unaware that her sister-in-law's love interest, Anas, is Murtasim's rival.

Fans are worried that Meerab's interference will cause trouble for her and her husband's relationship. Many believe that her stubbornness and illogical behaviour will lead to her downfall, and she will ultimately be held accountable for her actions.

Tere Bin also stars Bushra Ansari, Farhan Ali Agha and Fazila Qazi. The drama serial is directed by Siraj Ul Haq and written by Nooran Makhdoom.