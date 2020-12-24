Pakistani celebs pay tribute to Noor Jehan on 20th death anniversary
02:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistani celebs pay tribute to Noor Jehan on 20th death anniversary
The 20th death anniversary of legendary vocalist and actress Malika-e-Tarannum, Noor Jehan, was observed on December 23, with celebrities paying tributes to the Malika-e-Tarannum for her contributions to the industry.

The makeup maestro, Natasha Ali Lakhani is the granddaughter of Noor Jehan. On the 20th death anniversary of her grandmother, Natasha paid her a beautiful tribute by recreating her iconic look.

The owner of Natasha salon took to her official Instagram handle penning a heartfelt note in the loving memory of her grandmother.

The “Over the years I’ve seen countless recreations of my Nano’s look. Everyone does it because they love her but each time I’ve seen one I hear her voice in my ears to do one that is close to home. The only time anyone in the family dressed up as her was my Mama for an absolutely amazing war song recreation directed by Shaan. That was just breathtaking & this was me paying homage to the woman who I looked up to as a little girl & hoped to look like her one day.”

“I’ve always been shy of it because no one can match her charisma but this year on her 20th anniversary I feel it’s befitting. Here is a teaser, the pictures of the final look & an igtv where I break down each step for you shall be up tonight on @mashionpk. I didn’t want it to look costumey or over the top but instead capture an ounce of her essence that she’s sprinkled in all of her children & grandchildren. This shall always remain to be a cherished memory.” 

Also, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star Ahmed Ali Butt remembered his late grandmother and legendary singer Noor Jehan on his Instagram story giving a glimpse of his childhood:

Mahira Khan also posted a scenic view of a roof with soft melody of Noor Jahan's Chaandni Raatein playing in the background. The superstar captioned her post and emphasised how the Malika-e-Tarannum voice touched million hearts as her legacy lives on:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

