Here’s the complete list of HUM Award winners

The 8th HUM Awards has been the talk of the town lately and needless to say, the sneak peeks from the dazzling extravaganza seem to solidify that the award show was definitely a night to remember.

Held in Canada, this year’s extravaganza witnessed the who’s who of the Pakistani entertainment industry in attendance like Mahira Khan, Zara Noor Abbas, Bilal Ashraf and others. Now, here is the list of the winners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

Best Actor Male Jury - Ahmed Ali Akbar (Parizaad)

Best Actor Female Jury - Iqra Aziz (Raqeeb Se)

Best Actor Male Popular - Ahmed Ali Akbar (Parizaad)

Best Actor Female Popular - Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

Best Writer - Hashim Nadeem (Parizaad)

Best Director - Shahzad Kashmiri (Parizaad)

Best Supporting Actor Male - Adeel Afzal (Parizaad)

Best Supporting Actor Female- Saboor Aly (Parizaad)

Best On-Screen Couple Popular- Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

Best On-Screen Couple Jury- Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan (Chupke Chupke)

Best Drama Jury- Parizaad

Best Drama Popular- Parizaad

Best OST- Parizaad

Best Soap- Wafa Be Mol

Best 9 p.m. Slot- Yaar Na Bichray

Best New Sensation Male- Zaviyar Nouman Ijaz, Momin Saqib and Arsalan Naseer

Best New Sensation Female- Aymen Saleem

Best Actor In A Negative Role- Ahsan Khan (Qissa Meherbano Ka) and Shahzad Sheikh (Phaans)

Most Impactful Character- Sania Saeed (Raqeeb Se)

Performance Award Drama 2019- Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Performance Award Drama 2020- Ehd e Wafa

Special Award Kashmir Plate - Bushra Ansari