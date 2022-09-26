Rabi-ul-Awal moon not sighted in Pakistan; Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 9: Ruet-e-Hilal
07:39 PM | 26 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The crescent of Rabi-ul-Awal 1444 AH was not sighted in Pakistan on Monday evening, says the central Ruet-e-Hilal committee. 

This means the Islamic month will begin on September 28, Wednesday, and the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) -- the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) -- will fall on October 9 (Sunday).

An official announcement was made by Abdul Khair Azad, the chairman of central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after a meeting of the zonal committees for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awal 1444 AH at their respective headquarters.

Rabi-ul-Awwal is the third month in the Islamic calendar.

