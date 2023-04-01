Search

Sabeena Farooq looks stunning in latest pictures

Web Desk 10:59 PM | 1 Apr, 2023
Sabeena Farooq is a stunning Pakistani television star who gained notoriety for her portrayal of Maina in the hit series Suno Chanda. Her latest venture, Tere Bin, is making waves and winning the hearts of audience everywhere. Her portrayal of 'Haya' is electrifying and has created a storm of memes that have delighted her fans.

The trendsetter and effervescent actress is widely known for her beauty and charisma. She has been always in the headlines for her fun-loving persona. 

The actress recently took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures, showcasing herself in an elegant pink sweater and jeans. She opted for a middle part hairstyle and complemented her look with subtle dewy makeup, enhancing her natural beauty. Her hairs were styled in a sleek and sophisticated manner, framing her face and adding to her overall elegance. 

The post quickly gained thousands of likes, with fans flooding the comments section to express their admiration and praise for the actress.

On the work front, she was recently seen in Moray Saiyaan, Janaan, Log Kia Kaheingay, Dil Awaiz and Mohlat.

Sabeena Farooq responds to threats over 'Tere Bin' role

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

