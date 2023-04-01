Fan's Titanic comment makes Alizeh Shah burst into laughter

Alizeh Shah, the gorgeous and talented actress of Lollywood, has captivated the hearts of many fans with her beauty and charm. With her exceptional acting skills, she has rapidly established herself among A-list actors and has achieved great heights of fame, especially after her successful stint in the drama serial Ehd e Wafa.

Shah has recently been in the spotlight for her stunning clicks, proudly showcasing her recent weight loss. She was seen donning a white chiffon dress with a floral pattern.

"They always come back when u learn to stop needing them ????," captioned the 22-year-old.

However, amidst all the admiration and praise, a particular comment caught her attention and left her in fits of laughter.

An internet user known as ‘Maaz Jordan’ is, it seems, quite impressed with Alizeh’s current appearance because he has stated: “Agar app Titanic mein hotin tou wo doobti hi nahi. Iceberg appko dekhte hi pigal jata.” (Had you been in Titanic, the ship wouldn’t have sunk because the iceberg would have melt after seeing you).

Shah responded with three laughing emojis to the comment.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni and Taqdeer.