Alizeh Shah shares hilarious reel on Instagram about Sehri traditions

Alizeh Shah, the gorgeous and talented actress of Lollywood, has captivated the hearts of many fans with her beauty and charm. With her exceptional acting skills, she has rapidly established herself among the A-list actors and has achieved great heights of fame, especially after her successful stint in the drama Ehd e Wafa.
She has amassed a huge following on social media with millions of fans who admire her. She frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life, which not only helps her stay connected with her followers but also has the power to break the internet from time to time.
Recently, Alizeh Shah shared a story on her Instagram handle featuring a reel created by a Pakistani ken doll. The reel humorously highlighted the tradition of a dhol playing to wake up people for sehri in various places. She shared the post with the caption "god this what I've been talking about." with laughing emojis.
On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
