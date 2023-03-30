Alizeh Shah shares hilarious reel on Instagram about Sehri traditions

Alizeh Shah, the gorgeous and talented actress of Lollywood, has captivated the hearts of many fans with her beauty and charm. With her exceptional acting skills, she has rapidly established herself among the A-list actors and has achieved great heights of fame, especially after her successful stint in the drama Ehd e Wafa.

She has amassed a huge following on social media with millions of fans who admire her. She frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life, which not only helps her stay connected with her followers but also has the power to break the internet from time to time.

Recently, Alizeh Shah shared a story on her Instagram handle featuring a reel created by a Pakistani ken doll. The reel humorously highlighted the tradition of a dhol playing to wake up people for sehri in various places. She shared the post with the caption "god this what I've been talking about." with laughing emojis.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi, Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and Taqdeer.