Permits for performing Umrah during last 10 days of Ramadan now available

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that permits for performing Umrah during the last ten days of Ramazan are now available.

The reservations in this regard can be done through the Nusuk app, and Tawakkalna app, the ministry stated on its official Twitter account.

It is worth mentioning that pilgrims must perform Umrah sticking to the time and date specified in the permit in the Nusuk app.

The authorities had earlier clarified that pilgrims would be allowed to perform Umrah only once during the holy month of Ramazan so that all the pilgrims could perform their religious rituals with ease and comfort.

The government of Saudi Arabia is gearing up to finalize the arrangements for the Umrah season and has also reserved special spots for all those intending to perform Itikaf.

After the Umrah season is over, the authorities would start preparation for the biggest annual event of Hajj wherein the kingdom would welcome over 2.3 million pilgrims and would utilize the Apps like Nusuk and other digital portals to facilitate the pilgrims during their month long stay in the kingdom.

Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims. This is the first time that the government of Saudi Arabia has restored the number of pilgrims to pre-Covid levels.

It is to be highlighted that 50 percent quota has been reserved for Sponsorship scheme which is a special facility given to Hajj pilgrims seeking foreign exchange from abroad in the specific dollar account of the religious affairs ministry.