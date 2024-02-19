Multan International Airport's section closed: Details inside

MULTAN - The management of the Multan International Airport has announced the temporary closure of a section of the airport.
As per the announcement, the airport's runway number 18 would remain shut for repair works, scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 25, affecting flight operations during specific hours.
According to the airport authorities, the runway will be inaccessible for flight operations from 5 am to 9 am local time. However, in the event of an emergency landing, immediate arrangements will be made to facilitate aircraft landings.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has imposed a moratorium on the repair work to ensure the safety and efficiency of runway operations, Samaa News reported
The Multan International Airport has been in the news for all the wrong reasons during the last year. For instance, authorities at Multan International Airport, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration cell, thwarted an attempt to smuggle women abroad.
In a separate incident, FIA took action against a family attempting to board a flight to Saudi Arabia under the guise of Umrah pilgrimage but suspected of intending to engage in begging.
There have been multiple incidents in which beggars disguised as pilgrims tried to board the plane to Saudi Arabia but were offloaded upon investigations.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
