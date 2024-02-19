Search

Multan International Airport's section closed: Details inside

Web Desk
07:26 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
MULTAN - The management of the Multan International Airport has announced the temporary closure of a section of the airport.

As per the announcement, the airport's runway number 18 would remain shut for repair works, scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 25, affecting flight operations during specific hours.

According to the airport authorities, the runway will be inaccessible for flight operations from 5 am to 9 am local time. However, in the event of an emergency landing, immediate arrangements will be made to facilitate aircraft landings.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has imposed a moratorium on the repair work to ensure the safety and efficiency of runway operations, Samaa News reported

The Multan International Airport has been in the news for all the wrong reasons during the last year. For instance, authorities at Multan International Airport, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration cell, thwarted an attempt to smuggle women abroad.

In a separate incident, FIA took action against a family attempting to board a flight to Saudi Arabia under the guise of Umrah pilgrimage but suspected of intending to engage in begging.

There have been multiple incidents in which beggars disguised as pilgrims tried to board the plane to Saudi Arabia but were offloaded upon investigations.

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

