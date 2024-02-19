Imran Khan says rigging continues even 10 days after polls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has made allegations regarding the production of counterfeit ballot papers in Lahore.
Taking to ‘X’ commonly known as Twitter, the PTI founder claims that these papers are being printed at a press owned by PML-N leader Ehsan.
Imran Khan stated, "Even after 10 days since the elections, a highly organized and coordinated effort to rig the results continues."
Accompanying the post is a video wherein an individual explains his journey to a printing press located in Lahore's Lakshmi Chowk, following a tip from undisclosed sources. The video shows numerous stacks of ballot papers strewn across the floor and tables.
The man asserts that these papers are intended for NA-15 Mansehra, the constituency where Nawaz Sharif was defeated.
Furthermore, he emphasises that only a government-approved printing press is authorised to produce such papers.
Imran Khan concluded his statement by reiterating his demand for the immediate release of election results as per Form 45.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
