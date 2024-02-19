Imran Khan says rigging continues even 10 days after polls

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has made allegations regarding the production of counterfeit ballot papers in Lahore.

Taking to ‘X’ commonly known as Twitter, the PTI founder claims that these papers are being printed at a press owned by PML-N leader Ehsan.

Imran Khan stated, "Even after 10 days since the elections, a highly organized and coordinated effort to rig the results continues."

Accompanying the post is a video wherein an individual explains his journey to a printing press located in Lahore's Lakshmi Chowk, following a tip from undisclosed sources. The video shows numerous stacks of ballot papers strewn across the floor and tables.

The man asserts that these papers are intended for NA-15 Mansehra, the constituency where Nawaz Sharif was defeated.

Furthermore, he emphasises that only a government-approved printing press is authorised to produce such papers.

Imran Khan concluded his statement by reiterating his demand for the immediate release of election results as per Form 45.