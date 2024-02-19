Deepika Padukone dazzles in Sabyasachi at BAFTAs 2024

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made a shimmering entrance at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday, solidifying her status as a rising international icon.

Draped in a breathtaking sequined saree by renowned designer Sabyasachi, she captivated the red carpet, earning a spot on Vogue's coveted best-dressed list for the night.

Padukone's sartorial choice was a bold statement, showcasing her unique sense of style while embracing her Indian heritage. The dazzling saree, paired with elegant diamond earrings, exuded grace and sophistication.

Keeping her makeup understated with classic brown eyes and a nude lip, she allowed the outfit to be the star of the show. Her messy updo added a touch of effortless glamour, completing a look that was both chic and timeless.

But Padukone's impact on the BAFTAs went beyond her stunning attire. She was also entrusted with presenting the award for Best Film Not In The English Language, taking the stage to announce the winner: Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest." This prestigious platform further cemented her growing presence in the international film community.

Meanwhile, the night belonged to Christopher Nolan's epic "Oppenheimer," which dominated the awards, bagging seven BAFTAs. The film's triumph, including Best Film and Best Director for Nolan, solidifies its position as a strong contender for the upcoming Oscars.

Cillian Murphy's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer earned him the Best Actor award, while Robert Downey Jr. added another BAFTA to his collection for Best Supporting Actor.