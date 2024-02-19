Search

ad
Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone dazzles in Sabyasachi at BAFTAs 2024

Web Desk
08:25 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
Deepika Padukone dazzles in Sabyasachi at BAFTAs 2024
Source: Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone made a shimmering entrance at the 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) on Sunday, solidifying her status as a rising international icon.

Draped in a breathtaking sequined saree by renowned designer Sabyasachi, she captivated the red carpet, earning a spot on Vogue's coveted best-dressed list for the night.

Padukone's sartorial choice was a bold statement, showcasing her unique sense of style while embracing her Indian heritage. The dazzling saree, paired with elegant diamond earrings, exuded grace and sophistication.

Keeping her makeup understated with classic brown eyes and a nude lip, she allowed the outfit to be the star of the show. Her messy updo added a touch of effortless glamour, completing a look that was both chic and timeless.

But Padukone's impact on the BAFTAs went beyond her stunning attire. She was also entrusted with presenting the award for Best Film Not In The English Language, taking the stage to announce the winner: Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest." This prestigious platform further cemented her growing presence in the international film community.

Meanwhile, the night belonged to Christopher Nolan's epic "Oppenheimer," which dominated the awards, bagging seven BAFTAs. The film's triumph, including Best Film and Best Director for Nolan, solidifies its position as a strong contender for the upcoming Oscars.

Cillian Murphy's portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer earned him the Best Actor award, while Robert Downey Jr. added another BAFTA to his collection for Best Supporting Actor.

Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday: A year of highs and lows

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:15 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Amar Khan and Nigah Jee's new dance video takes internet by storm

09:13 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Sarah Khan's daughter Alyana Falak wins hearts with new viral video

08:51 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Syed Jibran throws birthday bash for wife Afifa

08:25 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Deepika Padukone dazzles in Sabyasachi at BAFTAs 2024

12:10 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Hajra Yamin sets internet on fire with new sun kissed pictures

11:23 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

PSL 9: Sana Javed arrives at Multan Stadium to support husband Shoaib ...

Lifestyle

05:50 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

Online wedding of Jannat Mirza’s sister Sehar has everyone talking!

12:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed spotted together for first time after ...

04:31 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar passes away at 19

08:51 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Saba Qamar gives sneak peek into "Day after Valentine's"

11:27 AM | 17 Feb, 2024

Iffat Omar's wedding dance video goes viral

08:17 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

WATCH — Bigg Boss 17 star Isha Malviya would "love" to work in ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Amar Khan and Nigah Jee's new dance video takes internet by storm

Gold & Silver Rate

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: