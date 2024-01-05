Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday: A year of highs and lows

On Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday, let's take a look back at the star's year of ups and downs, highs and lows.
Padukone, who is one of the most sought after stars in the entertainment industry industry, debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and solidified herself as an actor par excellence. With back to back block busters in her bank, Padukone's recent film, Jawan, serves as the basis of her star power and grandeur.
Although Jawan's music track, Besharam Rang, faced a lot of scrutiny especially Padukone's dress, the stars remained unfazed and the film went on to become a commercial and critical success.
Fast forward, Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, made a guest appearance on the popular television show, Koffee With Karan, where the Ram Leela stars spilled beans about their private and professional lives. Padukone revealed that the couple secretly got engaged in 2015 but kept it under wraps.
The Happy New Year actress's unfiltered statements about seeing other people whilst in a relationship with Singh invited trolling on the internet, however, the couple has moved on and living happily.
With the secrets of her love life out, Padukone prompted social media to believe that the couple parted ways quietly after the star did not congratulate her husband on his birthday in July. But Singh quashed all rumors when he posted a picture of the couple enjoying on a cruise.
While the couple pays no heed to the online drama, it is worth noting that the celebrity duo is looking forward to having kids and embracing parenthood.
In an interview with a popular magazine, the actress reportedly said “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”
Speaking about how her family drew a fine line between on and off camera Deepika, the actress revealed that to them, she is “first a sister and daughter” then a star.
“In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”
Padukone tied the knot with Singh in 2018 after being in a relationship with him for over 6 years.
Both the actors are caught up in their mega projects and excelling in their individual careers.
Singh recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt and will next be seen in Singham Again.
Padukone, on the flip side, will be seen in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.
Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Jan-2024/gold-price-drops-in-pakistan
