Search

Lifestyle

Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday: A year of highs and lows

Noor Fatima
08:35 PM | 5 Jan, 2024
Deepika Padukone
Source: Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

On Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday, let's take a look back at the star's year of ups and downs, highs and lows.

Padukone, who is one of the most sought after stars in the entertainment industry industry, debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and solidified herself as an actor par excellence. With back to back block busters in her bank, Padukone's recent film, Jawan, serves as the basis of her star power and grandeur.

Although Jawan's music track, Besharam Rang, faced a lot of scrutiny especially Padukone's dress, the stars remained unfazed and the film went on to become a commercial and critical success.

Fast forward, Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, made a guest appearance on the popular television show, Koffee With Karan, where the Ram Leela stars spilled beans about their private and professional lives. Padukone revealed that the couple secretly got engaged in 2015 but kept it under wraps.

The Happy New Year actress's unfiltered statements about seeing other people whilst in a relationship with Singh invited trolling on the internet, however, the couple has moved on and living happily.

With the secrets of her love life out, Padukone prompted social media to believe that the couple parted ways quietly after the star did not congratulate her husband on his birthday in July. But Singh quashed all rumors when he posted a picture of the couple enjoying on a cruise.

While the couple pays no heed to the online drama, it is worth noting that the celebrity duo is looking forward to having kids and embracing parenthood. 

In an interview with a popular magazine, the actress reportedly said “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.” 

Speaking about how her family drew a fine line between on and off camera Deepika, the actress revealed that to them, she is “first a sister and daughter” then a star.

“In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.” 

Padukone tied the knot with Singh in 2018 after being in a relationship with him for over 6 years. 

Both the actors are caught up in their mega projects and excelling in their individual careers. 

Singh recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt and will next be seen in Singham Again.

Padukone, on the flip side, will be seen in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again.

Sheheryar Munawar tells story behind dinner with Deepika Padukone and why he got pictures with her deleted

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:34 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly and Mehwish Hayat to take on lead roles in ...

01:36 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Iffat Omar calls Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar 'bitter' and 'shallow'

07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Faryal Mehmood opens up about 'Wakhri' and the evolution of Pakistani ...

10:40 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Amna Ilyas shares her childhood, traumas and life-altering experiences

10:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

Inside Alia Bhatt, Hania Aamir, and Hira Mani's 2024 resolutions

04:33 PM | 2 Jan, 2024

IN PICS: Imaan Mazari and Abdul Hadi Ali Chattha's walima reception

Lifestyle

11:31 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

WATCH — Mahira Khan gets scrutinized by netizens over sultry dress ...

09:59 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Is Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan dating Raveena Tandon's ...

09:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak takes a stand against abuse in viral video

04:42 PM | 4 Jan, 2024

Lovers Alert! Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa fuel dating rumors with ...

04:21 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Effortless Chic: Embrace Vibrant Hues with Ideas Ready-to-Wear ...

05:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat steals hearts with new sizzling photos in blingy golden ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2024

Official ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match schedule

Horoscope

09:36 AM | 5 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 5, 2024

Forex

Rupee down against US dollar, Euro, Pound and RIyal - Check today forex rates - 5 Jan 2024

Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.9 283.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.45
Australian Dollar AUD 189.4 191.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.31 751.31
Canadian Dollar CAD 209.5 211.5
China Yuan CNY 39.54 39.94
Danish Krone DKK 41.21 41.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.08 36.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.13
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 915.69 924.69
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.84 61.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.62 177.62
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.18 27.48
Omani Riyal OMR 731.86 739.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.4 78.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.34 27.67
Swiss Franc CHF 330.54 333.04
Thai Bhat THB 8.16 8.31

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices sees another dip in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams. 

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.

Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Jan-2024/gold-price-drops-in-pakistan
 

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: