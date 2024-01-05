Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday: A year of highs and lows

On Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's 38th birthday, let's take a look back at the star's year of ups and downs, highs and lows.

Padukone, who is one of the most sought after stars in the entertainment industry industry, debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and solidified herself as an actor par excellence. With back to back block busters in her bank, Padukone's recent film, Jawan, serves as the basis of her star power and grandeur.

Although Jawan's music track, Besharam Rang, faced a lot of scrutiny especially Padukone's dress, the stars remained unfazed and the film went on to become a commercial and critical success.

Fast forward, Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, made a guest appearance on the popular television show, Koffee With Karan, where the Ram Leela stars spilled beans about their private and professional lives. Padukone revealed that the couple secretly got engaged in 2015 but kept it under wraps.

The Happy New Year actress's unfiltered statements about seeing other people whilst in a relationship with Singh invited trolling on the internet, however, the couple has moved on and living happily.

With the secrets of her love life out, Padukone prompted social media to believe that the couple parted ways quietly after the star did not congratulate her husband on his birthday in July. But Singh quashed all rumors when he posted a picture of the couple enjoying on a cruise.

While the couple pays no heed to the online drama, it is worth noting that the celebrity duo is looking forward to having kids and embracing parenthood.

In an interview with a popular magazine, the actress reportedly said “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Speaking about how her family drew a fine line between on and off camera Deepika, the actress revealed that to them, she is “first a sister and daughter” then a star.

“In this industry, it’s easy to get carried away by fame and money. But no one treats me like a celebrity at home. I am a daughter and a sister first. I don’t want that to change. My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”

Padukone tied the knot with Singh in 2018 after being in a relationship with him for over 6 years.

Both the actors are caught up in their mega projects and excelling in their individual careers.

Singh recently starred in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt and will next be seen in Singham Again.

Padukone, on the flip side, will be seen in Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD, and Singham Again.