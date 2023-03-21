Search

Sheheryar Munawar tells story behind dinner with Deepika Padukone and why he got pictures with her deleted

Web Desk 11:29 PM | 21 Mar, 2023
Source: Sheheryar Munawar (Instagram)

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar has made his mark in the entertainment industry through his talent and good looks. His charming personality and versatility have won the hearts of many in Pakistan and beyond, cementing his position as one of the most popular and beloved actors in the industry.

In addition to his acting and producing skills, Sheheryar Munawar has ventured into hosting and he's currently hosting a successful game show on Express TV.

During a recent interview on "The Talk Talk Show", Sheheryar Munawar opened up about a popular picture of him with Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone at a dinner event. He explained why he had the picture deleted, stating that he felt self-conscious about his profile in the photo and did not want to showcase it.

He added that it was just a casual dinner and that the pictures were leaked by someone, and praised the online magazines for honouring his request to delete the photos.

On the work front, he gained immense popularity through his first drama serial Zindagi Gulzar Hai followed by Aasmano Pay Hai Lika and Kahi An Kahi. Apart from acting, he has produced several critically acclaimed films and recently wrote a short film titled Prince Charming.

Sheheryar Munawar, Sajal Aly's bold photo shoot has a bold message

