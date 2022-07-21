Sheheryar Munawar, Sajal Aly's bold photo shoot has a bold message
Share
Sheheryar Munawar and Sajal Aly have been making headlines for their recent photo shoot ever since it was posted on social media.
The photo shoot introduces Sajal as Sheheryar's muse, the former apparently obsessed with the latter. Rao Ali Khan conceptualised the shoot while the Parey Hut Love star had quite a lot to expand the idea.
"Sharing the last bunch of shots I really admire from this shoot," Sheheryar wrote on Instagram with a bunch of shots saying, "Very film noir (after the advent of colour) is a very old world. That’s why I love them. Please keep in mind we’re actors playing characters - enjoy them for what they are - art."
View this post on Instagram
Further, the 7 Din Mohabbat In star stated, "The concept behind the shoot was to follow the story of a self-indulgent, narcissistic and emotionally unavailable artist and his muse. To show the repercussions of being in an emotionally abusive relationship."
Munawar shared how the pictures reflected an idea "inspired by true life events - the courtship and later marriages of Arthur Miller, Marilyn Monroe and Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari."
"There are some hints to this story in the pictures - for example in the sculpture sequence, even though it seems like the artist is making his lover's sculpture - but it’s actually his own sculpture - a male sculpture - (hinting at his self-love) In the fashion film from the shoot that I realised earlier, the man’s character shoots someone at the end - this is a metaphor for the abuser killing the abused metaphorically in a toxic relationship with emotional abuse," Munawar added.
He concluded with, "I hope all of you enjoyed watching the pictures as much as we enjoyed working on them."
The bold photoshoot had its fair share of backlash and support with many defending it as "art" while others criticising the outfits and poses.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/18-Jul-2022/sajal-aly-and-shehreyar-munawar-leave-fans-in-awe-with-sizzling-photoshoot
Sheheryar Munawar leaves public enraged following ... 02:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Breaking barriers and socializing with artists of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging on the outlook but ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- US President Joe Biden catches 'mild' Covid-1910:32 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan Army chief, Turkish envoy discuss defence, security ...10:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Sheheryar Munawar, Sajal Aly's bold photo shoot has a bold message09:44 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Shagufta Ejaz shares hilarious new video on current political ...09:22 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Bushra Iqbal responds to Aamir Liaquat's third wife Dania's ...05:54 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
- Fans believe Shehnaaz Gill is the perfect choice for Madhubala's ...06:53 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022