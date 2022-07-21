Sheheryar Munawar, Sajal Aly's bold photo shoot has a bold message

Sheheryar Munawar and Sajal Aly have been making headlines for their recent photo shoot ever since it was posted on social media.

The photo shoot introduces Sajal as Sheheryar's muse, the former apparently obsessed with the latter. Rao Ali Khan conceptualised the shoot while the Parey Hut Love star had quite a lot to expand the idea.

"Sharing the last bunch of shots I really admire from this shoot," Sheheryar wrote on Instagram with a bunch of shots saying, "Very film noir (after the advent of colour) is a very old world. That’s why I love them. Please keep in mind we’re actors playing characters - enjoy them for what they are - art."

Further, the 7 Din Mohabbat In star stated, "The concept behind the shoot was to follow the story of a self-indulgent, narcissistic and emotionally unavailable artist and his muse. To show the repercussions of being in an emotionally abusive relationship."

Munawar shared how the pictures reflected an idea "inspired by true life events - the courtship and later marriages of Arthur Miller, Marilyn Monroe and Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari."

"There are some hints to this story in the pictures - for example in the sculpture sequence, even though it seems like the artist is making his lover's sculpture - but it’s actually his own sculpture - a male sculpture - (hinting at his self-love) In the fashion film from the shoot that I realised earlier, the man’s character shoots someone at the end - this is a metaphor for the abuser killing the abused metaphorically in a toxic relationship with emotional abuse," Munawar added.

He concluded with, "I hope all of you enjoyed watching the pictures as much as we enjoyed working on them."

The bold photoshoot had its fair share of backlash and support with many defending it as "art" while others criticising the outfits and poses.

