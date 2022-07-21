Pakistan Army chief, Turkish envoy discuss defence, security cooperation
Web Desk
10:11 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistan Army chief, Turkish envoy discuss defence, security cooperation
Source: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – The Turkish envoy to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that matters of the regional security situation, and mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

ISPR said both sides exchanged views on defense and security collaboration.

Pakistan's top general emphasised that the South Asian nation highly values its relationship with Turkey, adding that the ties are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Islamabad’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Pakistan, Turkey join hands to produce ... 03:05 PM | 23 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan set to commission 25 J-10C fighter jets to boost the country’s military ...

Earlier, top Turkish commander Musa Avesever called on General Bajwa at the General Headquarters, where both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

More From This Category
SCO chief Zhang Ming arrives in Pakistan
07:26 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Ex-PMLN lawmaker Iftikhar Baloch assaulted, his ...
07:51 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Dua Zehra: Karachi teen moved to shelter home for ...
06:14 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Adriana Brownlee: British climber becomes ...
05:15 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Former IB chief Aftab Sultan appointed new NAB ...
02:36 PM | 21 Jul, 2022
Pakistani rupee slumps to another all-time low of ...
01:00 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Model Sophia Mirza aborted her first child in Okara clinic, evidence show 
01:59 PM | 21 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr