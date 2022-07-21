Pakistan Army chief, Turkish envoy discuss defence, security cooperation

RAWALPINDI – The Turkish envoy to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that matters of the regional security situation, and mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

ISPR said both sides exchanged views on defense and security collaboration.

Pakistan's top general emphasised that the South Asian nation highly values its relationship with Turkey, adding that the ties are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

Meanwhile, the visiting dignitary appreciated Islamabad’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Earlier, top Turkish commander Musa Avesever called on General Bajwa at the General Headquarters, where both sides agreed to further optimise military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.