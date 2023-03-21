Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali showcase sizzling chemistry in latest photo shoot

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the famous on-screen couple from the hit drama serial "Tere Bin", have once again teamed up for a stunning photo shoot for designer Maria B's new clothing campaign.

The pair previously starred together in the 2021 drama serial "Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahi", but it was their romantic chemistry in "Tere Bin" that made them even more popular among fans.

The latest photo shoot, which is part of Maria B's ready-to-wear Eid collection called "Pehli Nazar", showcases Yumna and Wahaj looking their glamorous best. The stunning photographs capture the essence of the collection and the chemistry between the two actors is palpable, adding an extra layer of allure to the campaign.

The beloved on-screen couple of Tere Bin, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, are not only making waves in their professional lives but also in their personal lives.

Stunning photographs of the two actors were taken in and around a charming wooden cottage, adding a touch of rustic charm to the overall aesthetic of the Maria B campaign.

Yumna Zaidi looked radiant in a green-pistachio kurta paired with a broad cream-coloured gharara. She opted for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair loosely with a floral hairpiece, highlighting her natural beauty.

Meanwhile, Wahaj Ali cut a striking figure in his blue kurta paired with a white pyjama, perfectly complementing Yumna's ensemble. The duo even shared a captivating clip showcasing their chemistry, where Yumna donned an exquisite white and silver bejewelled sharara and gracefully greeted guests with a captivating monologue.

This isn't the first time Yumna and Wahaj have posed together for a clothing brand; they have previously collaborated on several other shoots, each one highlighting their effortless chemistry and undeniable charm.

On the work front, Ali was seen in Bikhray Moti, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, Ishq Jalebi, Fitoor, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, Jo Bichar Gaye and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

