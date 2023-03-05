Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali pose for Maria B latest collection

Pakistani drama industry's it-couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, is taking the internet by storm for their sizzling chemistry and impeccable acting skills in the blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin. The duo, who was previously seen in Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, is back once again; and this time, their on-screen presence has been praised by millions of people.
Much to everyone's pleasure, the Tere Bin duo is succeeding both on screen and in their individual lives too. The most-loved couple has finally gained popularity to the point where they have been featured in a campaign for the leading Pakistani fashion brand, Maria B.
Showcasing their elegance in the regal collection titled ‘Pehli Nazar’ for Eid, the duo will definitely propel the brand further into the limelight.
For the Eid campaign, the Raaz-e-Ulfat diva and the Fitoor star were photographed around a wooden cottage. Zaidi, as always, was glowing in a green-pistachio kurta with broad cream-colored gharara. The actress went for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair loose by tucking a floral hairpiece into them, in order to accentuate her naturally beautiful features.
On the flip side, the handsome hunk turned heads in his blue kurta and white pajama. The 34-year-old star gave the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva a pink rose followed by an oh-so-romantic moment.
"Experience the enchanting story of Love at first sight as Yumna and Wahaj take you on a journey filled with love and magic to rejoice Eid festivities with Maria .B. Eid Collection," the brand's Instagram post read.
On the work front, the duo is currently working together in Tere Bin.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 05, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|695.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|689.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Karachi
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Quetta
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Attock
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Multan
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
