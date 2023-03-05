Search

Lifestyle

Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali pose for Maria B latest collection

Noor Fatima 09:54 PM | 5 Mar, 2023
Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali pose for Maria B latest collection
Source: Yumna Zaidi (Instagram)

Pakistani drama industry's it-couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, is taking the internet by storm for their sizzling chemistry and impeccable acting skills in the blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin. The duo, who was previously seen in Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, is back once again; and this time, their on-screen presence has been praised by millions of people.

Much to everyone's pleasure, the Tere Bin duo is succeeding both on screen and in their individual lives too. The most-loved couple has finally gained popularity to the point where they have been featured in a campaign for the leading Pakistani fashion brand, Maria B.

Showcasing their elegance in the regal collection titled ‘Pehli Nazar’ for Eid, the duo will definitely propel the brand further into the limelight.

For the Eid campaign, the Raaz-e-Ulfat diva and the Fitoor star were photographed around a wooden cottage. Zaidi, as always, was glowing in a green-pistachio kurta with broad cream-colored gharara. The actress went for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair loose by tucking a floral hairpiece into them, in order to accentuate her naturally beautiful features.

On the flip side, the handsome hunk turned heads in his blue kurta and white pajama. The 34-year-old star gave the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva a pink rose followed by an oh-so-romantic moment.  

"Experience the enchanting story of Love at first sight as Yumna and Wahaj take you on a journey filled with love and magic to rejoice Eid festivities with Maria .B. Eid Collection," the brand's Instagram post read.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MARIA.B. (@mariabofficial)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MARIA.B. (@mariabofficial)

On the work front, the duo is currently working together in Tere Bin

Yumna-Wahaj's pool scene from Tere Bin breaks the internet — watch BTS video

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

05:00 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

TikToker Ayesha Mano stuns in latest bridal photoshoot

03:44 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Yumna Zaidi's hilarious interview goes viral

10:15 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Ali Zafar's PDA-filled birthday wish to wife Ayesha breaks the internet

10:33 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor

12:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Maria B slammed for misconstruing Sar-e-Rah's intersex-empowering scene

01:54 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Profile: Najam Sethi

12:26 AM | 6 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th March 2023

09:15 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 05, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 695.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 689.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.    

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Karachi PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Islamabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Peshawar PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Quetta PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sialkot PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Attock PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujranwala PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Jehlum PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Multan PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Bahawalpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujrat PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nawabshah PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Chakwal PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Hyderabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nowshehra PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sargodha PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Faisalabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Mirpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: