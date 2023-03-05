Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali pose for Maria B latest collection

Pakistani drama industry's it-couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, is taking the internet by storm for their sizzling chemistry and impeccable acting skills in the blockbuster drama serial Tere Bin. The duo, who was previously seen in Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, is back once again; and this time, their on-screen presence has been praised by millions of people.

Much to everyone's pleasure, the Tere Bin duo is succeeding both on screen and in their individual lives too. The most-loved couple has finally gained popularity to the point where they have been featured in a campaign for the leading Pakistani fashion brand, Maria B.

Showcasing their elegance in the regal collection titled ‘Pehli Nazar’ for Eid, the duo will definitely propel the brand further into the limelight.

For the Eid campaign, the Raaz-e-Ulfat diva and the Fitoor star were photographed around a wooden cottage. Zaidi, as always, was glowing in a green-pistachio kurta with broad cream-colored gharara. The actress went for a minimal makeup look and styled her hair loose by tucking a floral hairpiece into them, in order to accentuate her naturally beautiful features.

On the flip side, the handsome hunk turned heads in his blue kurta and white pajama. The 34-year-old star gave the Pyar Ke Sadqay diva a pink rose followed by an oh-so-romantic moment.

"Experience the enchanting story of Love at first sight as Yumna and Wahaj take you on a journey filled with love and magic to rejoice Eid festivities with Maria .B. Eid Collection," the brand's Instagram post read.

On the work front, the duo is currently working together in Tere Bin.