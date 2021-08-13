It's official! Nasir Khan Jan is now married
Web Desk
04:08 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
It's official! Nasir Khan Jan is now married
Share

Congratulations are in order as Pakistani social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan is officially married now.

Wrecking a storm on the internet, Khan shared portraits on his social media handle to announce his marriage.

"Finally #NasirMarried," he captioned the photo.

In the picture, Khan is dressed up in dark red shalwar kameez and sitting beside his wife who is dressed in traditional red bridal wear.

Although the face of Khan's wife is not clear, the couple are seemingly all smiles as they sat together in their room.

Later, he deleted the pictures due to personal reasons but thanked everyone for their best wishes.

Earlier, the entertainer announced his engagement back in April 2020. Recently, he started dropping hints about his marriage.

Moreover, the social media sensation recently shared a selfie dubbing it as his last photo before marriage.

Nasir Khan Jan all set to tie the knot next week 10:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2020

Pakistan’s biggest social media sensation, Nasir Khan Jan, is engaged!  The self-proclaimed model, who ...

More From This Category
Stars defend Nimra Khan amid divorce fiasco
04:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Pakistani stars pay heartfelt tributes to Durdana ...
04:31 PM | 13 Aug, 2021
Nazia Hassan was poisoned by ex-husband: Zohaib ...
11:31 AM | 13 Aug, 2021
Jemima Goldsmith trolled over tweet about Nusrat ...
07:45 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
Nimra Khan's ex-husband Raja Azam confirms divorce
11:19 PM | 12 Aug, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum jolts internet with ...
06:27 PM | 12 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stars defend Nimra Khan amid divorce fiasco
04:51 PM | 13 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr