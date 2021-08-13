It's official! Nasir Khan Jan is now married

Congratulations are in order as Pakistani social media sensation Nasir Khan Jan is officially married now.

Wrecking a storm on the internet, Khan shared portraits on his social media handle to announce his marriage.

"Finally #NasirMarried," he captioned the photo.

In the picture, Khan is dressed up in dark red shalwar kameez and sitting beside his wife who is dressed in traditional red bridal wear.

Although the face of Khan's wife is not clear, the couple are seemingly all smiles as they sat together in their room.

Later, he deleted the pictures due to personal reasons but thanked everyone for their best wishes.

Hello guys I deleted my wedding pics because of some family issues. Thanks for your best wishes And good wali morning ☺#NasirMarried — Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) August 13, 2021

Earlier, the entertainer announced his engagement back in April 2020. Recently, he started dropping hints about his marriage.

Moreover, the social media sensation recently shared a selfie dubbing it as his last photo before marriage.