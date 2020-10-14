Nasir Khan Jan all set to tie the knot next week

10:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
Nasir Khan Jan all set to tie the knot next week
Pakistan’s biggest social media sensation, Nasir Khan Jan, is engaged! 

The self-proclaimed model, who became a social media star overnight by posting humorous clips of unusual challenges and much more, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He’s all set to tie the knot next week and also invited his media friends for the wedding’s coverage.

“Finally I’m engaged. Alhamdulilah,” he said. 

Khan further revealed,”My life partner is very nice and well educated. Nikah will be next week. I invited to all of my fans and all media channels. Welcome.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in ever since Khan made the announcement.

Congratulations to Nasir on beginning a new chapter in his life. We wish him a happy journey ahead.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she's moving to Japan
01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020

