Nasir Khan Jan all set to tie the knot next week
Pakistan’s biggest social media sensation, Nasir Khan Jan, is engaged!
The self-proclaimed model, who became a social media star overnight by posting humorous clips of unusual challenges and much more, took to Twitter to make the announcement.
He’s all set to tie the knot next week and also invited his media friends for the wedding’s coverage.
Finally I’m engaged. Alhamdulilah— Nasir Khan Jan (@NKJModel) October 13, 2020
My life partner is very nice and well educated. Nikah will be next week. I invited to all of my fans and all media channels. Welcome
“Finally I’m engaged. Alhamdulilah,” he said.
Khan further revealed,”My life partner is very nice and well educated. Nikah will be next week. I invited to all of my fans and all media channels. Welcome.”
Congratulatory messages started pouring in ever since Khan made the announcement.
Congratulations 🎉— ᴮᴱAyesha⁷ (@Ayeshyee) October 13, 2020
Many many congratulations dear.— Rashid safi (@Rashidsafi1) October 13, 2020
May you have haopy life ahead
Congratulations and facilitations Nasir. Best of luck for the future and may God bless you and your better half.— Muhammad Taimur Fahad Khan (@Muh_Taimur_Khan) October 13, 2020
Wish u best of luck to The person who made us laugh everyday..— Kamran Khan (@kamrankhatak11) October 13, 2020
May ALLAH protect u from evil eyes. #Happylifeahead
Congratulations— نمرہ میر 🦋 (Nimi) الصِّرَاطَ الْمُسْتَقِيم❤ (@Meer2002Nimi) October 13, 2020
Congratulations to Nasir on beginning a new chapter in his life. We wish him a happy journey ahead.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
