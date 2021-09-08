Akshay Kumar’s mother passes away in Mumbai

MUMBAI – Bollywood celebrated actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia died earlier today after a brief illness.

The grief-stricken Khiladi took to his Twitter to share the news with the world. “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,” Kumar wrote in the heart-wrenching post.

On Monday, the 53-year-old rushed back to Mumbai from Britain, where he was busy shooting for his film 'Mission Cinderella', to be by his mother's side at Intensive care in a city hospital.

Later, the Entertainment actor had said that it was a ‘tough hour’ for his family and asked fans to pray for his mother. “Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom’s health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help,” he said on a microblogging platform.

Reports cited that the Bollywood star is known to be extremely close to his mother as the duo holds a very unique emotional relationship.

Speaking with an Indian leading daily in 2015, the actor said “The bond between a mother and her son is so strong yet so gentle...nothing could come between us, no amount of miles or continents can keep us from letting each other know every day that I would be nothing and no one without her.”

Meanwhile, family and co-workers from the film world are condoning his mother's demise on social media.

