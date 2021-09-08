Pakistan to hold virtual meet with Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries today as Taliban name govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will host a virtual conference with the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries to review developments in the war raked today.

Reports quoting Foreign Office said foreign ministers of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan will join the meeting today. The key meeting is being held a day after the Taliban’s announcement of an interim government for Afghanistan.

🔊: At #Pakistan’s invitation, ‘Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Afghan issue among the Neighboring Countries of #Afghanistan’ is to be held today in virtual format.



🇵🇰🤝🇨🇳🤝🇮🇷🤝🇹🇯🤝🇹🇲🤝🇺🇿 #PartnersinPeace pic.twitter.com/D00hIPZjYg — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) September 8, 2021

A statement issued by the Foreign Office cited that “the foreign ministers’ meeting will review the evolving situation in Afghanistan to address common challenges and realize emerging opportunities to ensure regional stability and prosperity”.

The statement added, “It will provide an opportunity to neighbours of Afghanistan to work together for the shared objective of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, which is essential to forge strong economic linkages and realise connectivity agenda”.

“The neighbors of Afghanistan have a vital stake in the stability of the country. A peaceful, stable, united, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan will contribute towards transit trade, people-to-people exchanges, and security in the region,” Foreign Office said.