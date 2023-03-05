Shehnaaz Gill invites Kapil Sharma on her show

Keeping millions of fans perennially hungry for entertainment, good vibes, and her infectious laughter, Bollywood's bubbly actress Shehnaaz Gill is back with yet another guest on her popular talk show, Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill, but this time, the guest themselves is one of the funniest people in India.

The Honsla Rakh actress has had her show graced by many A-list stars to promote their upcoming projects and to have a blast with the 30-year-old diva. Keeping the same energy, the famed comedian Kapil Sharma was also invited to Gill's show to boost his latest offering, Zwigato, an upcoming drama film directed by Nandita Das.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant and the Kapil Sharma Show famed host came together and presented social media users to be obsessed with the funniest and quirkiest duo in the entertainment industry.

Gill shared a carousel of scintillating pictures of herself and the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor laughing their heart out. Clad in a multi-colored saree — just like her multi-talented personality — Gill exuded royalty and grace, while Sharma donned navy blue trousers and a white sweater to complement the stunning host.

"Shot a very exciting episode with India’s favourite @kapilsharma! What a vibe and energy! Thank you for gracing my show… dil Se thank you! ", Gill's Instagram post read.

Sharma also commented, "Thank you for having me on your beautiful show shehnaaz you r such a sweet girl , lots of love always.”

Social media users are obsessed with the duo and also happy with the Kala Shah Kala actress's growth as a celebrity.

On the work front, Gill will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.