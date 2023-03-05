Shehnaaz Gill invites Kapil Sharma on her show

Keeping millions of fans perennially hungry for entertainment, good vibes, and her infectious laughter, Bollywood's bubbly actress Shehnaaz Gill is back with yet another guest on her popular talk show, Desi Vibez with Shehnaaz Gill, but this time, the guest themselves is one of the funniest people in India.
The Honsla Rakh actress has had her show graced by many A-list stars to promote their upcoming projects and to have a blast with the 30-year-old diva. Keeping the same energy, the famed comedian Kapil Sharma was also invited to Gill's show to boost his latest offering, Zwigato, an upcoming drama film directed by Nandita Das.
The Bigg Boss 13 contestant and the Kapil Sharma Show famed host came together and presented social media users to be obsessed with the funniest and quirkiest duo in the entertainment industry.
Gill shared a carousel of scintillating pictures of herself and the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor laughing their heart out. Clad in a multi-colored saree — just like her multi-talented personality — Gill exuded royalty and grace, while Sharma donned navy blue trousers and a white sweater to complement the stunning host.
"Shot a very exciting episode with India’s favourite @kapilsharma! What a vibe and energy! Thank you for gracing my show… dil Se thank you! ", Gill's Instagram post read.
Sharma also commented, "Thank you for having me on your beautiful show shehnaaz you r such a sweet girl , lots of love always.”
Social media users are obsessed with the duo and also happy with the Kala Shah Kala actress's growth as a celebrity.
On the work front, Gill will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 05, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|695.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|689.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Karachi
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Quetta
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Attock
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Multan
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
