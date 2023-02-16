Shehnaaz Gill teases fans with upcoming project

Bollywood's favourite singer-turned-actress Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for yet another project despite having multiple offerings in the pipeline.
The 30-year-old diva with 14 million followers on Instagram keeps her admirers updated about her projects, films, songs, and whatnot. Apart from sharing rare glimpses from her private and professional life, Gill also throws in scintillating pictures for her diehard fans.
The Sat Shri Akaal England actress recently posted an Instagram story where she hinted at releasing a song. The Bigg Boss 13 diva posted a small video with Indian singer-composer Avvy Sra and singer Happy Raikoti in a music studio where the three seem to be working on their latest song.
The Honsla Rakh actress was casually dressed in a black outfit and put on headphones. She then moved the camera towards Avvy and Happy. The caption read, “Acha gana ban raha hai, wait…[A good song is being produced, wait]”
On the work front, Gill is hosting her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.' Gill will also make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee, which has been recovering after a major fall to a record low, continued its upward momentum on Wednesday against the dollar, appreciating nearly 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
During intra-day trading, the local currency hovered at 265.09 against the greenback, appreciating 0.85 percent in the inter-bank market.
Meanwhile, in the open market, the rupee was being traded at 266.4 against the dollar.
Experts attributed the rupee's continued recovery to several factors, including the ongoing virtual talks and imposition of taxes which reportedly boosted confidence among investors.
Earlier, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan removed the cap on the greenback to end ‘artificial’ demand in the market, and the hot currency gained momentum in recent times.
KARACHI – Gold continued its losing streak in the domestic market on Wednesday as the Pakistan Rupee continued upward trend against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
According to the All Pakistan jewellers Association, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold decreased by Rs3,700 per tola to settle at Rs192,200.
Similarly, the price for 10 grams of the yellow metal reached Rs164,780 after its value dropped by Rs3,173.
In the international market, the gold price decreased by $18 to reach $1,837 per ounce
The per tola prices of silver in the country also dropped by Rs30 to reach Rs2,100.
