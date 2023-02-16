Shehnaaz Gill teases fans with upcoming project

Bollywood's favourite singer-turned-actress Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for yet another project despite having multiple offerings in the pipeline.

The 30-year-old diva with 14 million followers on Instagram keeps her admirers updated about her projects, films, songs, and whatnot. Apart from sharing rare glimpses from her private and professional life, Gill also throws in scintillating pictures for her diehard fans.

The Sat Shri Akaal England actress recently posted an Instagram story where she hinted at releasing a song. The Bigg Boss 13 diva posted a small video with Indian singer-composer Avvy Sra and singer Happy Raikoti in a music studio where the three seem to be working on their latest song.

The Honsla Rakh actress was casually dressed in a black outfit and put on headphones. She then moved the camera towards Avvy and Happy. The caption read, “Acha gana ban raha hai, wait…[A good song is being produced, wait]”

On the work front, Gill is hosting her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz.' Gill will also make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Sajid Khan’s 100% alongside John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh.