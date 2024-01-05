Aamir Jamal enters the record books with legendary Imran Khan

The arrival of Aamir Jamal in international cricket will be remembered as a result of the current series between Australia and Pakistan.
Despite having played T20Is in the past, this series was when he really established himself in Test cricket. With his outstanding performance in his first series, Aamir Jamal has put an end to Pakistan's problems with its all-rounders, both with the bat and the ball.
He made history in Pakistani Test cricket history at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with his all-around performances during the current Sydney Test.
The talented Aamir Jamal became the first bowler from Pakistan to accomplish an incredible feat, taking an astounding eighteen wickets in his first series, which usually consists of just three games.
However, Jamal's skill with the ball wasn't the only thing that made an impression. The all-rounder made a big contribution to Pakistan's dominant first-inning total of 313 runs by producing an outstanding and counterattacking 82-run innings, showcasing his all-around skills.
But Jamal's valiant deeds didn't end there. With a resolute attitude, he further cemented his influence on the game by taking six wickets in Australia's innings, eliminating their opponent for 299 runs.
With this incredible accomplishment, which was a mirror image of the famous Imran Khan's, Jamal became the first Pakistani cricket player after Khan to score more than 80 and take six wickets in an innings in the same game. Khan accomplished this before Aamir Jamal, in a famous 1983 Test match against India.
Pakistani rupee witnessed slight down against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Friday amid positive global cues.
On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves down to 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.4
|191.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.31
|751.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209.5
|211.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.21
|41.61
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|915.69
|924.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.86
|739.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.67
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.54
|333.04
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.
Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.
