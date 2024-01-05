Aamir Jamal enters the record books with legendary Imran Khan

The arrival of Aamir Jamal in international cricket will be remembered as a result of the current series between Australia and Pakistan.

Despite having played T20Is in the past, this series was when he really established himself in Test cricket. With his outstanding performance in his first series, Aamir Jamal has put an end to Pakistan's problems with its all-rounders, both with the bat and the ball.

He made history in Pakistani Test cricket history at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) with his all-around performances during the current Sydney Test.

The talented Aamir Jamal became the first bowler from Pakistan to accomplish an incredible feat, taking an astounding eighteen wickets in his first series, which usually consists of just three games.

However, Jamal's skill with the ball wasn't the only thing that made an impression. The all-rounder made a big contribution to Pakistan's dominant first-inning total of 313 runs by producing an outstanding and counterattacking 82-run innings, showcasing his all-around skills.

But Jamal's valiant deeds didn't end there. With a resolute attitude, he further cemented his influence on the game by taking six wickets in Australia's innings, eliminating their opponent for 299 runs.

With this incredible accomplishment, which was a mirror image of the famous Imran Khan's, Jamal became the first Pakistani cricket player after Khan to score more than 80 and take six wickets in an innings in the same game. Khan accomplished this before Aamir Jamal, in a famous 1983 Test match against India.