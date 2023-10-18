Principal Michael Thomson inaugurates 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship

LAHORE – Michael Thomson, Principal of Aitchison College, inaugurated the 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 here at the state-of-the-art hard tennis courts on Tuesday.
Mr. Michael Thomson, along with PLTA Secretary Mr. Rashid Malik, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. They officially inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a vibrant ceremony. The chief guest took the time to witness several matches and praised the players for their impressive display of skills on the court.
Mr. Thomson emphasized the college’s dedication to nurturing young champions. “We have established one of the best infrastructures at the college with the aim of producing young champions here. Besides providing the best education, we also want to make them fit and healthy. These youngsters are engaged in healthy sports activities, where they are trained and groomed under highly qualified coaches. The future of these youngsters is quite bright, and hopefully, they will serve their country in the best possible manner at the national and international levels,” he said.
PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik expressed his gratitude to Aitchison College Principal Michael Thomson and commended his passion for sports. “The tennis infrastructure at Aitchison College is of international standard, and not only national tennis events but also ATF and ITF Junior Tournaments will also be conducted here soon.”
The opening day of the championship witnessed over 25 matches, with top players comfortably advancing to the second round. In the boys U-18 1st round, Bilal Asim beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, M Sohaan Noor (Aitchison) beat Hamza Rehmat 2-6, 7-5, 7-6, Sheheryar Anees beat Kanwar Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-0, Kashan Tariq beat Ryan Omer 6-0, 6-0, Haider Nadeem beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-2, 6-2, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Jalal Ibrahim 6-0, 6-0, Saif Ullah beat Asfandyar 6-0, 6-0, Waleed Humayun beat Asfand Yar 6-0, 6-0, Ibrahim Rafi beat Hassan Raza 6-3, 7-6, Ali Zain beat Shahmir Dilshad 6-2, 6-1.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 18, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|278.65
|Euro
|EUR
|292.1
|295
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.6
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.25
|176
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.5
|748.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.36
|39.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.12
|909.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.08
|59.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.42
|25.72
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.09
|311.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
The price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, stands at Rs205,000 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs187,915.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,000
|PKR 2,365
