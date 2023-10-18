  

Principal Michael Thomson inaugurates 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship

07:29 PM | 18 Oct, 2023
LAHORE – Michael Thomson, Principal of Aitchison College, inaugurated the 6th Aitchison College Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 here at the state-of-the-art hard tennis courts on Tuesday.

Mr. Michael Thomson, along with PLTA Secretary Mr. Rashid Malik, graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. They officially inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a vibrant ceremony. The chief guest took the time to witness several matches and praised the players for their impressive dis­play of skills on the court.

Mr. Thomson emphasized the college’s dedication to nurtur­ing young champions. “We have established one of the best in­frastructures at the college with the aim of producing young champions here. Besides pro­viding the best education, we also want to make them fit and healthy. These youngsters are engaged in healthy sports activ­ities, where they are trained and groomed under highly qualified coaches. The future of these youngsters is quite bright, and hopefully, they will serve their country in the best possible manner at the national and in­ternational levels,” he said.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Ma­lik expressed his gratitude to Aitchison College Principal Mi­chael Thomson and commend­ed his passion for sports. “The tennis infrastructure at Aitchi­son College is of international standard, and not only national tennis events but also ATF and ITF Junior Tournaments will also be conducted here soon.”

The opening day of the cham­pionship witnessed over 25 matches, with top players com­fortably advancing to the sec­ond round. In the boys U-18 1st round, Bilal Asim beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-0, M Sohaan Noor (Aitchison) beat Hamza Rehmat 2-6, 7-5, 7-6, Sheheryar Anees beat Kanwar Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-0, Kashan Tariq beat Ryan Omer 6-0, 6-0, Haider Nadeem beat Abdur Rehman Pirzada 6-2, 6-2, Husnain Ali Rizwan beat Jalal Ibrahim 6-0, 6-0, Saif Ullah beat Asfandyar 6-0, 6-0, Waleed Humayun beat Asfand Yar 6-0, 6-0, Ibrahim Rafi beat Hassan Raza 6-3, 7-6, Ali Zain beat Shahmir Dilshad 6-2, 6-1.

