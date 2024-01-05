Gold prices sees another dip in Pakistan

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs217,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 218,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,028 to Rs186,430 from Rs187,458, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remain unchaged at Rs Rs2,660 per tola and Rs2,280.52 per 10 grams.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $2,058 against $2,067 the Association reported.

Gold is considered a safe haven asset by many investors, especially in times of economic uncertainty and inflation.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/04-Jan-2024/gold-price-drops-in-pakistan

