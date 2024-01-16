Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for two years for breaching ICC anti-corruption code

DUBAI – Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been handed a two-year ban from all forms of cricket by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for violating the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The 32-year-old cricketer, who admitted to three charges, received a two-year ban, with six months suspended. The charges were filed against him by the council in September 2023.

According to the official statement from the global cricket governing body, Hossain acknowledged failing to promptly disclose the receipt of a gift – a new iPhone 12 valued at over $750 – to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, violating Article 2.4.3 of the Code.

Additionally, he breached Article 2.4.4 of the Code by not providing comprehensive details to the probe official about the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12.

Hossain also violated Article 2.4.6 of the Code by refusing to cooperate with the designated anti-corruption official’s investigation without compelling justification, as per the charge sheet.

The statement further noted that Hossain failed to furnish accurate and complete information or documentation requested by the designated official during the investigation.

Having played 115 matches for Bangladesh across formats between 2011 and 2018, scoring 2695 runs and taking 39 wickets, Hossain has primarily featured in the domestic circuit since.