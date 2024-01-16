UAE launches revamped judicial system to lift travel ban: Details inside

DUBAI - The government of the United Arab Emirates has introduced a new judicial system under which judicial enforcement decisions are implemented and restrictions including travel bans are lifted hassle-free.

According to the details, the authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have introduced a pioneering system that promptly monitors all judicial enforcement decisions and automatically revokes them upon the settlement of outstanding dues.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has implemented an innovative solution that tracks payment status, automatically annulling the original decision once the respondent fulfills the required payment and the information is swiftly communicated to the pertinent authorities.

Apart from other benefits, the decision helps travelers as in instances where travel bans are imposed due to non-payment, respondents can effortlessly download a copy of the cancellation decision through a user-friendly smart app that facilitates travel procedures.

Besides, this cutting-edge system streamlines the entire process, sparing individuals the ordeal of collecting documents as proof of payment and cancellation. It ensures a seamless procedure without the need for enforcement officers and judges to intervene, Khaleej Times reported.

Conversely, in cases involving the issuance of arrest warrants due to non-payment or any seizure orders on deposits and bank accounts, respondents can present a physical copy of the cancellation to lift the imposed decision.

The newly introduced system includes an automatic notification feature that updates judges and officers through an internally built digital system. With the introduction of the system, the ones affected can have real-time information and monitoring of their cases, ensuring a transparent and efficient judicial process.