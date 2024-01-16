Travel restrictions against Kenya imposed and here's what we know

NAIROBI - In a major bow to the citizens and the government of Kenya, Tanzania announced the suspension of all Kenya Airways passenger flights between the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, and Tanzania's commercial hub, Dar es Salaam from January 22nd.
The decision, harsh in nature, was made after Tanzania cited a reciprocity dispute with Kenya. The authorities in Kenya refused a request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to operate cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries, triggering the conflict.
According to the statement signed by TCAA Director General Hamza Johari, Kenyan authorities' refusal was a violation of Section 4 of the memorandum of understanding on Air Services signed between the two countries in 2016.
The travel restriction is set to impact Kenya Airways which operates 33 flights per week to and from Tanzania; however, the national carrier of Kenya said in a statement that it was engaging the civil aviation authorities and relevant government agencies in Kenya and Tanzania to find a solution to avoid flight disruptions.
January Makamba, the Tanzanian foreign minister, also confirmed that he spoke with his Kenyan counterpart and agreed to resolve the matter.
"We agreed that restrictions on air travel between our countries and from either of our countries to a third country should not stand. With the relevant authorities, we have resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements, within three days," Makamba said on X.
Moreover, Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, revealed on Monday night that he had a conversation with January Makamba, Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation wherein both agreed to work towards a resolution of the air travel restrictions.
"We have jointly agreed that our respective civil aviation authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should, therefore, be no cause for alarm," he tweeted.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
