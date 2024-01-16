Travel restrictions against Kenya imposed and here's what we know

NAIROBI - In a major bow to the citizens and the government of Kenya, Tanzania announced the suspension of all Kenya Airways passenger flights between the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, and Tanzania's commercial hub, Dar es Salaam from January 22nd.

The decision, harsh in nature, was made after Tanzania cited a reciprocity dispute with Kenya. The authorities in Kenya refused a request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to operate cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries, triggering the conflict.

According to the statement signed by TCAA Director General Hamza Johari, Kenyan authorities' refusal was a violation of Section 4 of the memorandum of understanding on Air Services signed between the two countries in 2016.

The travel restriction is set to impact Kenya Airways which operates 33 flights per week to and from Tanzania; however, the national carrier of Kenya said in a statement that it was engaging the civil aviation authorities and relevant government agencies in Kenya and Tanzania to find a solution to avoid flight disruptions.

January Makamba, the Tanzanian foreign minister, also confirmed that he spoke with his Kenyan counterpart and agreed to resolve the matter.

"We agreed that restrictions on air travel between our countries and from either of our countries to a third country should not stand. With the relevant authorities, we have resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements, within three days," Makamba said on X.

Moreover, Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, revealed on Monday night that he had a conversation with January Makamba, Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation wherein both agreed to work towards a resolution of the air travel restrictions.

"We have jointly agreed that our respective civil aviation authorities will work together to have the matter resolved amicably within the next three days. There should, therefore, be no cause for alarm," he tweeted.