Free Live Streaming platforms for PAK VS NZ 3rd T20 2024

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the third T20 international of five-match series at University Ovain in Dunedin tomorrow (Wednesday).

The first ball is expected to be bowled at 0500 PKT while the toss will take place at 0430 PKT.

New Zealand lead the series by 2-0 as the Team Green fell 22 runs short while chasing 195 against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton in the second T20I. O

On the back of an outstanding half-century by Finn Allen, New Zealand posted 194 for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings. In return, Pakistan were bowled out for 173 courtesy of a solid performance by the home side’s bowling attack.

In the first match, New Zealand opted to bat first in the series opener on January 12, posted a formidable total of 226 runs, courtesy of stellar performances from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Despite a commendable 35-ball 57 from Babar Azam, Pakistan fell short, managing only 180 runs in response.

Where to watch PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live streaming

The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.

It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.

Here are the links of live streaming platform:

Platform Android iOS Web Tampad Link Link Link

Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

The third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin 5:00am at University Ovain in Dunedin.

Squads:

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee