Search

Sports

Free Live Streaming platforms for PAK VS NZ 3rd T20 2024

Web Desk
10:30 PM | 16 Jan, 2024
pak vs nz 3rd t20 2024
Source: File Photo

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the third T20 international of five-match series at University Ovain in Dunedin tomorrow (Wednesday).

The first ball is expected to be bowled at 0500 PKT while the toss will take place at 0430 PKT.

New Zealand lead the series by 2-0 as the Team Green fell 22 runs short while chasing 195 against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton in the second T20I. O

On the back of an outstanding half-century by Finn Allen, New Zealand posted 194 for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings. In return, Pakistan were bowled out for 173 courtesy of a solid performance by the home side’s bowling attack.

In the first match, New Zealand opted to bat first in the series opener on January 12, posted a formidable total of 226 runs, courtesy of stellar performances from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Despite a commendable 35-ball 57 from Babar Azam, Pakistan fell short, managing only 180 runs in response.

Where to watch PAK vs NZ 3rd T20 match live streaming 

The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.

It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.

Here are the links of live streaming platform:

Platform Android  iOS Web
Tampad Link Link Link

Timing of Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

The third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin 5:00am at University Ovain in Dunedin.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

PAKvNZ: New Zealand win first T20 against Pakistan by 46 runs

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

01:11 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Three changes as Pakistan announce squad for 3rd T20 against New ...

12:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

LIVEBLOG: Pakistan at World Economic Forum 2024

12:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Free live streaming sites for PAK vs NZ 2nd T20 2024

05:23 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Who is T20 debutant Abbas Afridi?

11:00 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand win first T20 against Pakistan by 46 runs

02:13 AM | 12 Jan, 2024

Free live streaming websites for PAK VS NZ T20 Series 2024

Sports

02:42 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

PAKvNZ: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 21 runs in second T20I to take ...

04:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Mohammad Rizwan clinches another milestone with most sixes in T20I ...

12:21 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Arslan Ash advances winning streak with latest triumph at Tekken ...

02:13 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins wins ICC Player of the Month award

09:09 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sachin Tendulkar falls prey to deepfake video scandal

09:48 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain banned for two years for breaching ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:31 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar meets Cargill CEO on sidelines of World Economic Forum in Davos

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Rupee sees marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal in Open-market

Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.9 282.15
Euro EUR 303.5 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 746.24 754.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.2 41.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.4 919.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 728.8 736.8
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 329.12 331.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:23 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 16th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: