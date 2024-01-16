Free Live Streaming platforms for PAK VS NZ 3rd T20 2024

Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the third T20 international of five-match series at University Ovain in Dunedin tomorrow (Wednesday).
The first ball is expected to be bowled at 0500 PKT while the toss will take place at 0430 PKT.
New Zealand lead the series by 2-0 as the Team Green fell 22 runs short while chasing 195 against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton in the second T20I. O
On the back of an outstanding half-century by Finn Allen, New Zealand posted 194 for the loss of eight wickets in the first innings. In return, Pakistan were bowled out for 173 courtesy of a solid performance by the home side’s bowling attack.
In the first match, New Zealand opted to bat first in the series opener on January 12, posted a formidable total of 226 runs, courtesy of stellar performances from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Despite a commendable 35-ball 57 from Babar Azam, Pakistan fell short, managing only 180 runs in response.
The viewers can tune into Ten Sports and PTV Sports to catch third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand.
It's simple for viewers and supporters of Pakistan living abroad to watch the live broadcast on Tapmad just login on tapmad and enjoy the match.
Here are the links of live streaming platform:
|Platform
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|Tampad
|Link
|Link
|Link
The third Twenty20 International between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin 5:00am at University Ovain in Dunedin.
Squads:
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (WK), Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Zaman Khan
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
