New Law lets you keep Number Plate even after Selling Your Bike, or Car

KARACHI – If you are planning to buy a car and worrying about change of number plate. Sindh government got you covered as Taxation and Narcotics Control Department made tweaks to Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2024, introducing CNIC-based number plates that stay with you for life.

From bikes to cars, your number plate now belongs to you, not the vehicle as small change that promises to revolutionize ownership, transparency, and control across the province.

Officials say the initiative aims to boost transparency, streamline registration records, and tighten regulatory oversight, promising a major shift in how vehicles are tracked and managed.

The department has scrapped the old commercial and private vehicle categories, replacing them with Motorcycles and rickshaws and four-wheel vehicles. No extra fees will be charged for CNIC-linked plates, and the fee for Ajrak-themed plates will count toward transfers.

Under these changes, any personalized registration mark, number plate, or document assigned to a vehicle owner with alphanumeric characters. The unique vehicle code; the chassis number will serve as the VIN.

Personalized registration marks will stay with owners, even when a vehicle is sold. Multiple vehicles? Each gets a separate mark. Inactive marks can be retained for up to a year. Owners can apply an existing mark or request a new personalized mark. All existing number plates will now be considered Personalized Registration Marks, with chassis numbers as VINs.

Rules apply only to vehicles registered in an owner’s name. No transfer fees for number plates. ID Card records will be updated in real time. Number plates can be retained or changed only with mutual consent of buyer and seller. The existing Fifth Schedule on transfer fees will apply wherever relevant.

Last year, the Sindh cabinet approved this visionary system, ensuring vehicle owners never lose their number plates, even after selling their vehicles.