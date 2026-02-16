Imad Wasim marries for second time with influencer Nyla Raja

LONDON – Months after Nyla Raja denied being in relationship with former Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim, the two allegedly got married in an intimate ceremony. Imad’s first wife, Sannia Ashfaq, shared videos from the wedding, claiming the union proves his story.

Sannia made explosive claim, as she continues to accuse the all-rounder of extra marital affair, saying his cheating led to the collapse of their marriage. In recent social media post, Sannia shared a series of videos and photos from the wedding, angrily declaring, “Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed, and I want justice for my children and for everything we’ve been through.”

Adding fuel to the fire, she also took a swipe at PSL team Islamabad United, which recently bought Imad in the auction for the upcoming season, questioning their decision to back a player embroiled in such controversy.

The drama stems from a marriage that began in August 2019 in Islamabad. The couple welcomed daughter Inaya in 2021 and son Rayan in 2022 before announcing their separation in December 2025. Now, the cricketer’s alleged new marriage has turned their already turbulent story into a full-blown social media spectacle, leaving fans and followers divided.

Last year, Nyla denied any affair with national cricketer Imad Wasim. The rumours began after a video surfaced showing Raja and Wasim outside a glasses store in London, amid reports of tensions between Wasim and his wife, Sannia Ashfaq. In her response, Raja stated that she normally avoids responding to assumptions, but felt this situation had gone too far.

She posted the story on her Instagram openly, questioning how such a simple, harmless moment could be twisted into claims of an affair. She clarified that the video was taken at the same time and place as her visit to the store, highlighting that it was a normal moment with other people present, and the recording only focused on one angle. Raja concluded by urging the public to be considerate, reminding everyone that being in the public eye does not strip her of her dignity as a woman.