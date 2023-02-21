'Bollywood Day' at LUMS sparks debate on Twitter

A university based in Lahore recently celebrated "Bollywood Day" as one of its farewell events for the senior batch.

However, the internet doesn't seem quite happy with the event. With polarized opinions, some social media users can't help but wish they could travel back in time and dress up as their favourite Indian stars or characters, but on the flip side, many people are criticizing the students for their behaviour and for celebrating and representing an entertainment industry that has a knack of producing anti-Pakistan films.

A video, originally posted on TikTok, is circulating on other social media platforms including Twitter where a heated debate has begun.

Even though netizens are disgruntled, the senior batch clearly had the best time of their life when characters from Mohabbatein’s Raj Malhotra to Ajay Devgn’s iconic Inspector Bajirao Singham and Student of the Year’s Shanaya Singhania were present in the same universe.

One side of Twitter is lambasting those celebrating while others are lamenting how bigger problems are neglected and petty issues are given the limelight.

These kids only celebrated Bollywood Day, I loved the fun they had. What’s wrong in it? Let them live a few happy years of their lives before they are trapped in mundane situations of of practical life when in jobs. #LUMS pic.twitter.com/VkuomvlDnR — Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) February 19, 2023

It's not just #lums. In every other university whenever there's a costume day, 90 per students dress up as bollywood characters, and the rest 10 per either go for thobe or some character from Harry Potter.????

Unpopular opinion but LUMS is in the wrong here with the Bollywood day thing. We are living in Pakistan, we are not supposed to have any fun, just meltdowns over Twitter and killing random people for baseless charges. Joy is a sin — Daniyal Naqvi (@TambourineManDN) February 19, 2023

the hate lums kids are receiving for bollywood day is plain hypocrisy. indian content is literally always in the top 10 on Netflix in pakistan. — sara ?! (@mangajoon) February 19, 2023

LUMS having a bollywood day isn't a problem, it's a symptom of a problem. We should reflect on why we look to India for our entertainment. What's wrong with our own film industry? Does anyone ever watch lollywood?? — Saifuddin (@TheSaithSahab) February 20, 2023

Why there's hue and cry about LUMS celebrating Bollywood day ???? Indeed we are a sadist society who can't see people enjoying their lives — Ur Phupho ✨ (@TheArdentSoul) February 19, 2023

I'm not quite sure what is triggering in that #LUMS #Bollywood #Day celebration event. I mean is it hurting anyone? If no,what exactly is the whole hue and cry over? pic.twitter.com/V2RSm42ad8 — ᴺᵃᵘᵐᵃⁿ ᴬ ᴬˡⁱ ᴿᵃᵒ (@NaumanRaoPTI) February 19, 2023

A nation obsessed over Bollywood movies for decades, where every wedding predominantly features Bollywood songs is suddenly outraged over LUMS celebrating Bollywood day. ????‍♂️

Idk why people are getting furious at this "bollywood day" in LUMS. Being a 90's kid, I enjoyed bollywood for a major chunk of my life while Syed Noor Pakistan was busy making Saima and Shan dance wierdly in crops, so I'm not sorry if we relate more to bollywood characters. — Usama (@Thebiryanihead) February 20, 2023

People losing their shit over lums having a Bollywood day is so funny to me. People are suffering daily due to the economic conditions of the country. Tweet about that instead of criticising a bunch of kids for dressing up like the movie characters we ALL grew up watching. — Shafaq (@shfml_) February 20, 2023

یہ ادارہ LUMS پورے پاکستان سے کوئی الگ ہی نسل پیدا کر رہا ہے ۔۔ خیر جن کے اساتذہ ہود بھائی اور ندا کرمانی جیسے ہوں وہاں ایسی ہی آئٹمیں نکلیں گی ۔۔ pic.twitter.com/d0Rts7ek01 — Imran Afzal Raja (@ImranARaja1) February 19, 2023