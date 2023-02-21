Search

Lifestyle

'Bollywood Day' at LUMS sparks debate on Twitter

Noor Fatima 12:17 AM | 21 Feb, 2023
'Bollywood Day' at LUMS sparks debate on Twitter
Source: Photolums (TikTok)

A university based in Lahore recently celebrated "Bollywood Day" as one of its farewell events for the senior batch.

However,  the internet doesn't seem quite happy with the event. With polarized opinions, some social media users can't help but wish they could travel back in time and dress up as their favourite Indian stars or characters, but on the flip side, many people are criticizing the students for their behaviour and for celebrating and representing an entertainment industry that has a knack of producing anti-Pakistan films.

A video, originally posted on TikTok, is circulating on other social media platforms including Twitter where a heated debate has begun.

Even though netizens are disgruntled, the senior batch clearly had the best time of their life when characters from Mohabbatein’s Raj Malhotra to Ajay Devgn’s iconic Inspector Bajirao Singham and Student of the Year’s Shanaya Singhania were present in the same universe.

One side of Twitter is lambasting those celebrating while others are lamenting how bigger problems are neglected and petty issues are given the limelight.

 It's not just #lums. In every other university whenever there's a costume day, 90 per students dress up as bollywood characters, and the rest 10 per either go for thobe or some character from Harry Potter.????

 A nation obsessed over Bollywood movies for decades, where every wedding predominantly features Bollywood songs is suddenly outraged over LUMS celebrating Bollywood day. ????‍♂️

Bollywood remakes Attaullah Esakhelvi's song featuring Nora Fatehi and Rajkumar Rao

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Aima Baig pens special message for Valentine's Day

04:50 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Twitter praises Babar Azam’s cover drive as perfect reply to Mohammad Amir’s ‘tail-ender’ comment

05:13 PM | 15 Feb, 2023

Jannat Mirza celebrates "anti-Valentine's Day," invites trolling

12:25 AM | 15 Feb, 2023

Pakistani celebrities pour in Valentine's Day wishes for their loved ones

10:37 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

SRK sends a sweet message to Iffat Omar on Valentine's Day

11:15 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Shahroz Sabzwari showers love on Sadaf Kanwal on Valentine's Day

07:28 PM | 14 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

'Bollywood Day' at LUMS sparks debate on Twitter

12:17 AM | 21 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th February 2023

08:57 AM | 20 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee continued its upward momentum against the US dollar, appreciating 0.31 percent in the inter-bank market on first working day of the week.

During the trading in interbank, the local currency was hovering at 262.01, with an increase of Rs0.81.

Last week, the local currency gained around 2.45 percent against the greenback. The country’s central bank also reported an increase in foreign exchange reserves, which returned to $3.19 billion, after touching critical levels below $3billion.

All eyes are now on the revival of the IMF bailout package which is expected to help the economy of crisis hit Pakistan.

This is an intraday update...

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold continued its last week’s gaining momentum on Monday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs500 per tola to reach Rs196,500.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs429 to settle at Rs168,467.

On Saturday, the South Asian country witnessed an increase of Rs2,800 per tola to close at Rs196,000. In the international market, the commodity price increased by $1 to reach at $1844 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800 per 10 grams, respectively. 

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/20-Feb-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-continues-winning-momentum-against-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: