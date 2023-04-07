Search

'Tere Bin' under fire for copying scene from Indian drama

7 Apr, 2023
'Tere Bin' under fire for copying scene from Indian drama
The drama series Tere Bin has gained immense popularity and success. However, it is facing significant trouble due to allegations of plagiarised content.

Produced by Seventh Sky Entertainment, Tere Bin has been topping Pakistani digital platforms. Not only in Pakistan, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi co-stars' latest offering is a huge hit in other countries as well.

The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali as Meerab and Murtasim has been appreciated and loved by millions of fans across nations and multiple platforms.

Fans of the show previously posted a video montage revealing copied scenes from the drama, and some even posted segments of the OST that were copied from the Bollywood song Thukra Ke Mera Pyar. While Geo Television managed to resolve issues with Zee Music company regarding the OST, the show recently faced yet another allegation of plagiarism.

One of the scenes from a recent episode was found to be copied from a famous scene in an Indian drama. These allegations have put the show under scrutiny and raised concerns about its originality.

A Twitter user shared a video today that shows the original scene from the Indian drama Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and the scene copied in Tere Bin. The popular terrace scene in 29th episode of Tere Bin is said to be a direct copy of a scene from the Indian drama that was aired in 2013. In Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, the female lead jumps from the terrace as demanded by the male lead, but is saved by him later.

However, in Tere Bin, Meerab is saved by Murtasim before she could even jump, after he changes his demand. The video tweet shared by the Twitter user is included below for reference.

The plagiarism in the show left the fans in a state of shock. Here's what they had to say:

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's 'Tere Bin' trends #1 on Indian YouTube

'Tere Bin' under fire for copying scene from Indian drama

7 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 07, 2023

08:09 AM | 7 Apr, 2023

