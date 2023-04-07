'Tere Bin' under fire for copying scene from Indian drama

The drama series Tere Bin has gained immense popularity and success. However, it is facing significant trouble due to allegations of plagiarised content.
Produced by Seventh Sky Entertainment, Tere Bin has been topping Pakistani digital platforms. Not only in Pakistan, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi co-stars' latest offering is a huge hit in other countries as well.
The sizzling chemistry between the lead actors, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali as Meerab and Murtasim has been appreciated and loved by millions of fans across nations and multiple platforms.
Fans of the show previously posted a video montage revealing copied scenes from the drama, and some even posted segments of the OST that were copied from the Bollywood song Thukra Ke Mera Pyar. While Geo Television managed to resolve issues with Zee Music company regarding the OST, the show recently faced yet another allegation of plagiarism.
One of the scenes from a recent episode was found to be copied from a famous scene in an Indian drama. These allegations have put the show under scrutiny and raised concerns about its originality.
A Twitter user shared a video today that shows the original scene from the Indian drama Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and the scene copied in Tere Bin. The popular terrace scene in 29th episode of Tere Bin is said to be a direct copy of a scene from the Indian drama that was aired in 2013. In Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, the female lead jumps from the terrace as demanded by the male lead, but is saved by him later.
However, in Tere Bin, Meerab is saved by Murtasim before she could even jump, after he changes his demand. The video tweet shared by the Twitter user is included below for reference.
I probably won't be able to sleep if i don't put this here ????
RK says hiiii Murtasim ????
Rishbala ???? Meerasim#TereBin #Rishbala #Meerasim #MadhubalaEkIshqEkJunoon pic.twitter.com/bpFR8sKe39— ???????????????????????????????? (@x_babybird_x) April 5, 2023
The plagiarism in the show left the fans in a state of shock. Here's what they had to say:
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI – The price of per tola gold in Pakistani market surged by Rs100 to reach Rs214,600 on Friday.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs84 to settle at Rs183,985.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity decreased by $11 to close at $2008 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,686 per tola and Rs2,306 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Apr-2023/usd-to-pkr-pakistani-rupee-claws-back-some-ground-against-dollar-in-interbank
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.