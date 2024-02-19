Syed Jibran throws birthday bash for wife Afifa

Syed Jibran stands out as one of Pakistan's most versatile actors. He has shown his talent in both television dramas and films. Not only is he adept at portraying diverse roles, but he also distinguishes himself as an artist unafraid of expressing his thoughts and opinions openly.

Married to Afifa Jibran, he regularly shares his joyous moments with his devoted fan base. His family, blessed with three children, often engages in celebrations and travels together, creating a bond that resonates beyond the screen.

On the occasion of Afifa's birthday, she adorned herself in an elegant shimmery black dress to mark her special day. The couple indulged in a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, capturing romantic moments that they graciously shared with their audience.

"13th Feb - My BurfffDay Celebrations With My Hubby @syedjibranofficial. Thank You For An Amazing One My Love x !!! (MashAllah)"

On the work front, he was last seen in Meray Hi Rehna, Aitebaar, and Pehchaan.