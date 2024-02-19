Syed Jibran throws birthday bash for wife Afifa

Syed Jibran stands out as one of Pakistan's most versatile actors. He has shown his talent in both television dramas and films. Not only is he adept at portraying diverse roles, but he also distinguishes himself as an artist unafraid of expressing his thoughts and opinions openly.
Married to Afifa Jibran, he regularly shares his joyous moments with his devoted fan base. His family, blessed with three children, often engages in celebrations and travels together, creating a bond that resonates beyond the screen.
On the occasion of Afifa's birthday, she adorned herself in an elegant shimmery black dress to mark her special day. The couple indulged in a delightful cake-cutting ceremony, capturing romantic moments that they graciously shared with their audience.
"13th Feb - My BurfffDay Celebrations With My Hubby @syedjibranofficial. Thank You For An Amazing One My Love x !!! (MashAllah)"
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-02-19/1708355818-9069.jpg
On the work front, he was last seen in Meray Hi Rehna, Aitebaar, and Pehchaan.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.