General Election 2024: Polling officer confesses to 'vote rigging' in NA-79 Gujranwala (Video)

GUJRANWALA – A man, who claims to be the polling officer from the NA-79 constituency of Gujranwala, has confessed to his involvement in vote rigging during the February 8 general elections in Pakistan.

Tahir Abrar, who claims to be a government employee, said in his confessional statement that he would prefer not to do the election duty rather than doing what he did in the recent election.

“I am an ordinary government employee and not part of any political party. No political party or administration forced us to do so but we were pressurized by those who are really in power,” he alleged.

Despite all this, the election was won by the candidate who actually deserved it, he said.

Ehsanullah Virk had defeated PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar in the Feb 8 polls, as he secured 104,023 votes as compared to latter’s 99,635 votes.

According to reports, Tahir had performed the election duty at polling station number 226 at the Government Primary School Chatha. He said that he did not come to the job today (Monday) after his confessional video.

Returning Officer Khurram Mukhtar Bhango said he had seen Tahir's confessional video but an inquiry had yet to be ordered.

The explosive statement comes days after Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha accepted responsibility for the vote rigging in the Rawalpindi Division and resigned.