General Election 2024: Polling officer confesses to 'vote rigging' in NA-79 Gujranwala (Video)

GUJRANWALA – A man, who claims to be the polling officer from the NA-79 constituency of Gujranwala, has confessed to his involvement in vote rigging during the February 8 general elections in Pakistan.
Tahir Abrar, who claims to be a government employee, said in his confessional statement that he would prefer not to do the election duty rather than doing what he did in the recent election.
“I am an ordinary government employee and not part of any political party. No political party or administration forced us to do so but we were pressurized by those who are really in power,” he alleged.
Despite all this, the election was won by the candidate who actually deserved it, he said.
Ehsanullah Virk had defeated PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar in the Feb 8 polls, as he secured 104,023 votes as compared to latter’s 99,635 votes.
According to reports, Tahir had performed the election duty at polling station number 226 at the Government Primary School Chatha. He said that he did not come to the job today (Monday) after his confessional video.
Returning Officer Khurram Mukhtar Bhango said he had seen Tahir's confessional video but an inquiry had yet to be ordered.
The explosive statement comes days after Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha accepted responsibility for the vote rigging in the Rawalpindi Division and resigned.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
