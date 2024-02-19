Search

ad
PakistanPakistan General Elections

General Election 2024: Polling officer confesses to 'vote rigging' in NA-79 Gujranwala (Video)

Web Desk
07:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2024
General Election 2024: Polling officer confesses to 'vote rigging' in NA-79 Gujranwala (Video)
Source: Social media

GUJRANWALA – A man, who claims to be the polling officer from the NA-79 constituency of Gujranwala, has confessed to his involvement in vote rigging during the February 8 general elections in Pakistan.

Tahir Abrar, who claims to be a government employee, said in his confessional statement that he would prefer not to do the election duty rather than doing what he did in the recent election. 

“I am an ordinary government employee and not part of any political party. No political party or administration forced us to do so but we were pressurized by those who are really in power,” he alleged. 

Despite all this, the election was won by the candidate who actually deserved it, he said. 

Ehsanullah Virk had defeated PML-N’s Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar in the Feb 8 polls, as he secured 104,023 votes as compared to latter’s 99,635 votes. 

According to reports, Tahir had performed the election duty at polling station number 226 at the Government Primary School Chatha. He said that he did not come to the job today (Monday) after his confessional video. 

Returning Officer Khurram Mukhtar Bhango said he had seen Tahir's confessional video but an inquiry had yet to be ordered. 

The explosive statement comes days after Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaqat Ali Chatha accepted responsibility for the vote rigging in the Rawalpindi Division and resigned.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election rigging

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

07:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

General Election 2024: Polling officer confesses to 'vote rigging' in ...

07:27 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Imran Khan says rigging continues even 10 days after polls

06:28 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu’s murderer turns out to be a former intelligence official

05:55 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Parliament divided as Pakistan rejects bill for public hanging of ...

04:40 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia forces hold joint military drills in ...

04:05 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

PTI officially announces alliance with MWM, Sunni Ittehad 

Most viewed

01:37 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatha resigns over election ...

09:24 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Balaj Tipu: Son of late gangster Tipu Truckanwala murdered in Lahore

01:21 PM | 18 Feb, 2024

X, formerly Twitter, blocked in Pakistan amid protests against poll ...

06:14 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Outgoing Rawalpindi commissioner got US visa days before presser, ...

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Commissioner Rawalpindi held secret meeting with PTI leader before ...

02:52 PM | 17 Feb, 2024

Rawalpindi Commissioner arrested after startling press conference ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:56 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Palestinian representatives demand end to Israeli occupation at ICJ hearing

Gold & Silver Rate

05:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 19 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 19, 2024. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 February 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.05 282.1
Euro EUR 301 304
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352.4 355.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.55 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 75
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.12 751.12
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.24 40.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.33 915.33
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.6 59.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.1 172.1
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.75 733.75
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 315.64 318.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 19 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 19th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: