Iran finalizes arrangements for visa-free travel pact with Tajikistan

Web Desk
10:51 AM | 4 Jul, 2024
TEHRAN - The government of Iran is about to sign a visa-free travel agreement with Tajikistan for which the arrangements have almost been finalized.

In this regard, the Iranian Cabinet authorized and released a letter on Sunday regarding the visa exemption for Tajikistani nationals.

An official source from the Iranian Embassy in Dushanbe confirmed the development during an interview with Asia-Plus though Iran has set several conditions under which the visa-free regime will be implemented.

The conditions involve the duration of stay without a visa for 30 days only by air. The route for the facility would be only from Dushanbe to Tehran and back. Moreover, the country has also clarified that the visa-free regime will be effective only if mutually adhered to.

It is to be noted that the date for the cancellation of the visa regime has not yet been ascertained though an official source within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan confirmed the cancellation of the visa regime.

The government of Tajikistan will be officially notified of the development after the relevant documentation is reviewed by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 

Though Iran has been easing visa restrictions for multiple countries, the visa-free regime for Tajikistan was envisioned by late President Ebrahim Raisi and now Ministries of Iran and Tajikistan are deliberating upon finalizing the implementation of the visa-free travel pact.

Iran and Tajikistan have been discussing the issue for months. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two governments on the cancellation of visa requirements was signed in Dushanbe in November last year during Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit, however, the release of the official letter implies that the visa-free regime might soon take effect.

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

