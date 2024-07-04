Pakistan PM advocates peace, engagement with Afghan govt at SCO 2024

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed nine-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Astana, where he termed terrorism a significant concern.

The premier urged meaningful engagement with Afghan Taliban government as he highlighted the necessity of regional peace for economic progress. He also stressed international community's role in supporting Afghanistan's economic needs while urging concrete actions against terrorism.

At the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting, PM Shehbaz shared Islamabad's perspective on key regional and global issues and underline the importance Pakistan's accords to regional connectivity and cooperation with SCO nations.

PM Sharif advocated for global cooperation beyond geopolitical divisions, highlighting Pakistan's strategic role in regional trade and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also proposed using local currencies for regional transactions to stabilise economies and boost development projects.