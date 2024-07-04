Mahira Khan comes under fire over bold wardrobe choices

Lollywood queen Mahira Khan continues to rule Pakistani showbiz industry, earning recognition for exceptional acting skills and charming personality.

In the glamorous showbiz world, the Bin Roye star is known face as she amassed huge following for her engaging roles.

Known for her charismatic, and bold personality, Khan made a lasting impression, securing her position in top-tier showbiz stars. Lately, the actor appeared at event of Arts Council Karachi to pay tribute to media mogul Sultana Siddiqui.

Mahira faced heat after being seen wearing drop shoulder dress. The pictures and clips from event show her carrying stylish attire. Her pictures did not sit well with internet users and the actor has everyone talking.